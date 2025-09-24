Elders Reject Courtship Rape, Call for Respectful Courtship in Karamoja

Karamoja elders have firmly denounced courtship rape, a deeply harmful cultural practice where young men reportedly use coercion or force to engage in sexual acts with girls as a step toward marriage. This tradition, which fosters violence and violates the rights and dignity of women and girls, has remained prevalent despite numerous interventions by government and civil society through awareness efforts and community outreach.

Today, the region’s elders recognized as guardians of cultural values have taken a stand by committing to advocate for respectful and non-violent courtship practices among youth. Paul Abul, General Secretary of the Karamoja Elders Association, stated that their mission now includes eliminating harmful traditions such as courtship rape, which is often used by young men to pressure girls into marriage. He explained that the association is encouraging consensual and peaceful relationships.

Abul appealed to the youth to pursue love in ways that are free from violence and harm. He recalled a troubling case from Moroto, where a man told the High Court he believed he had a right to rape his girlfriend because they intended to marry, an alarming indication of how deeply such norms are ingrained.

According to Abul, courtship rape is a major driver of both forced and early marriages, especially in rural areas where traditional beliefs are still strongly held. He stressed that it is the elders’ responsibility to oppose such practices as they undermine the dignity of women.

He further asserted that justice must prevail, and those involved in rape, forced unions, and child marriages should face legal consequences without interference from cultural figures.

In addition to speaking out against courtship rape, the elders have also decided to condemn cattle rustling and advocate for peace. Abul mentioned that elders have stopped endorsing young men who plan raids and will instead use their influence to promote non-violence and harmonious living.

He urged the government and development partners to bolster community peace initiatives by providing support to the elders’ forum, including resources like a peace bus, to enhance their ability to coordinate peacebuilding efforts throughout the region.

