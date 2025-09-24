ANT’s Mugisha Muntu Secures Nomination Slot for 2026 Elections After Signature Hurdle

The Presidential flag bearer for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Rt. Gen. Gregory Mugisha Muntu has received approval from the Electoral Commission (EC) to proceed with his nomination for the 2026 general elections. His clearance came late Tuesday evening, just hours after EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama concluded the first day of nominations at Lubowa without confirming Muntu’s eligibility. He is now expected to appear for nomination today at 1:00 pm.

The approval followed ANT’s submission of thousands of additional voter signatures on Monday. The EC had previously identified major deficiencies in the party’s initial submission from September 8, with Justice Byabakama highlighting that only 48 of the 98 districts had fulfilled the legal requirement of a minimum of 100 verified signatures per district, as outlined in Section 10 of the Presidential Elections Act. The remaining 50 districts did not meet the threshold.

Muntu stated that his team had worked to fill those gaps by going beyond the required number. “This time around, we brought 60 districts, 10 above what they sent back. We have checked them thoroughly using party systems to ensure none will be rejected,” he said.

“We have brought top-up signatures for all 50 districts they said fell short, plus an extra 11 districts. And we are still collecting more, just in case they raise another issue,” the ANT secretary general added.

The Electoral Commission has consistently noted that many disqualifications result from voters signing for multiple candidates, which complicates the verification process.

On Monday, EC deputy spokesperson Paul Bukenya informed the media that “several aspiring presidential candidates are still struggling with the signature hurdle,” and cautioned that time was running out. With his nomination now confirmed, Muntu joins a growing list of contenders aiming to challenge incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the 2026 race.

