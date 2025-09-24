Elections
Presidential Aspirants in Limbo as EC Reviews Supporter Signatures
Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has not committed to whether the dates set for presidential nominations will be extended. This comes as several hopefuls are still awaiting the outcome of the signature verification process. The Commission designated Tuesday, 23rd, and Wednesday, 24th September as the official nomination days for presidential candidates in the upcoming 2026 general elections.
By the conclusion of Tuesday, multiple aspirants had not yet received clearance, pending the validation of supporter signatures as stipulated under Section 10 (1)(b) and (3) of the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 177. The law requires each aspirant to submit at least 100 verified signatures from 98 different districts across Uganda.
Among those still awaiting approval were Rt. Gen. Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Mubarak Munyagwa representing the Common Man’s Party (CMP), and independents Alvin Mivule and John Katumba. Some candidates had previously been asked by the EC to “top up” signatures that had been flagged during the verification process. When questioned about the possibility of extending the nomination period to accommodate these aspirants, Justice Byabakama gave a reserved response.
He emphasized that although the Commission is open to exercising flexibility within legal limits, any extension would depend on the evolving situation. “As to whether that would necessitate or require an extension of the period, we can only cross that bridge when we get there. I cannot answer affirmatively for now,” he stated.
On Tuesday, the EC successfully nominated three candidates: incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the NRM, Kasibante Robert of the National Peasants Party (NPP), and Joseph Mabirizi from the Conservative Party. For Wednesday, two more names were confirmed: Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert (Bobi Wine) of the National Unity Platform (NUP).
“The exercise of verifying the names and signatures of the supporters was ongoing from Tuesday morning. As I talk now, I have not gotten any confirmation or indication that there are other aspirants whose signatures have been confirmed; therefore, they are cleared to come for nomination on Wednesday,” said Justice Byabakama. He assured the public that further updates would be shared once more candidates receive clearance.