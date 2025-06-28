Gossip
Chopper or Nada: GNL Zamba’s High-Flying Demands Send Promoters into a Spin!
Kampala’s music scene is abuzz, and it’s not just the latest dancehall riddim causing a stir. Veteran rapper GNL Zamba, who recently returned to Uganda seemingly on a mission to single-handedly resurrect local Hip Hop, has laid down an ultimatum that has event promoters either scratching their heads or reaching for the nearest antacid. Forget the usual requests for specific brands of bottled water or a lavish green room; GNL’s new non-negotiable is a helicopter for any gig beyond walking distance!
Yes, you read that right. The Baboon Forest honcho, who we all fondly remember for his lyrical prowess, now apparently demands to descend from the heavens like a rap deity if you want him to grace your stage. “For long distances, I decided I want a helicopter to take me because I don’t want to be late and not return in time to play with my son,” GNL declared, seemingly with a straight face. Because, of course, the traffic woes of mere mortals simply don’t apply to a man of his… stature.
One can almost picture the scene: a bewildered promoter, having finally scraped together the funds for GNL’s presumably astronomical performance fee, now being told to budget for rotor blades and a pilot. His explanation that this isn’t about extravagance but “practicality and personal priorities” has left many wondering if his personal priority is simply to avoid the same dusty roads as the rest of us.
GNL, ever the visionary, also pointed out the widespread availability of airstrips across the country, as if every local promoter has a helicopter on standby next to their sound system. “I think I’m mature and deserve such treatment,” he confidently added. And who are we to argue? After all, true maturity is clearly defined by one’s mode of aerial transport.
While some are applauding GNL’s audacious demands as a bold statement of his worth, others are quietly calculating how many matatus they’d have to sell to afford such a luxury. One thing’s for sure: GNL Zamba is certainly making headlines, even if it’s for his seemingly gravity-defying rider requests. Perhaps his next album will be titled “Chopper Life,” because it seems for this veteran rapper, anything less is simply not flying.