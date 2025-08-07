Illicit Trade Under Fire as Uganda Charts New Path to National Quality Culture

A clarion call to confront the growing threat of illicit trade echoed through the halls of the 2nd Annual Regional Industrialisation Conference in Kampala this week, as policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders rallied behind a bold vision: building a National Quality Culture to protect Uganda’s industrialisation ambitions and public safety.

Held under the theme “Enhancing Policy Advocacy for Sustainable Regional Industrial Growth,” the conference cast a sharp spotlight on the mounting dangers of counterfeit goods, smuggling, and substandard products — not merely as regulatory infractions, but as systemic threats undermining market integrity, consumer health, and the growth of local industries.

Delivering a keynote at the event, Eng. James Kasigwa, Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), warned that fighting illicit trade requires more than routine enforcement. He advocated for a strategic shift from regulation-only approaches to cultivating a countrywide quality mindset — one where businesses, consumers, and institutions take shared ownership of standards and ethics.

“Public sector regulation alone cannot win this war,” Kasigwa said. “To overcome illicit trade, we must empower industry to self-regulate and equip consumers to demand better. That is how we build a resilient and ethical economy.”

Kasigwa outlined several drivers behind the persistence of illicit trade in Uganda: Consumer Demand for cheap, unsafe alternatives. Economic Pressures such as tax evasion and low standards adoption among MSMEs. Systemic Gaps in border control, corruption, and institutional capacity. Technology and Globalisation which both enable trade and criminal networks alike.

Despite these challenges, UNBS has made notable progress. In FY2024/25, the bureau certified over 5,700 products, including 1,772 from MSMEs, and achieved a 65% market compliance rate. Over 4,800 standards have been developed to guide the market.

Still, Kasigwa admitted, illicit trade remains deeply entrenched — demanding a broader, community-driven response.

Kasigwa urged enterprises to go beyond minimal compliance and adopt a culture of ethical production and voluntary adherence to standards. “Quality should not be about avoiding penalties,” he said. “It should be a core value — a business strategy that earns trust, opens new markets, and protects consumers.”

He challenged companies to take pride in the UNBS quality mark, which he described as “a promise of safety and compliance, not just a logo.”

Recognising consumers as a powerful force in the marketplace, Kasigwa called for a nationwide push to educate and empower shoppers to reject uncertified goods.

“Every time you buy a certified product, you are casting a vote for safety, fairness, and legitimate business,” he said. “Without demand, illicit trade cannot survive.”

To support this, UNBS is expanding initiatives to guide MSMEs in achieving certification, while running awareness campaigns to help consumers identify safe products through the quality mark.

The conference, organised in collaboration with the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), AGRA, and the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), underscored the need for cross-sector cooperation. Participants agreed that collective action is critical for protecting Uganda’s industrial base and fostering a competitive regional economy.

In his concluding remarks, Kasigwa emphasised that building a National Quality Culture is not just about defeating counterfeiters, it’s about setting a new benchmark for sustainable growth, market trust, and regional competitiveness.

“With unified action from regulators, businesses, and consumers, Uganda can become a model of ethical, inclusive, and industrial progress,” he said.

The conference closed with a renewed commitment among stakeholders to advance policy reforms, invest in capacity building, and promote awareness campaigns — all aimed at rooting out illicit trade and anchoring Uganda’s future on a foundation of quality and integrity.

