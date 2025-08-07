MTN Uganda and MTN MoMo Commit $10,000 to Boost Private Sector Advocacy

Stephen Mutana, Chief of Strategy and Stakeholders at MTN MoMo Uganda

In a bid to strengthen private sector coordination and drive impactful policy advocacy, MTN Uganda and MTN MoMo have jointly contributed USD 10,000 to the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU). The announcement was made during the closing session of the 2nd Annual Regional Industrialisation Conference, where key voices from across the public and private sectors converged to explore practical pathways for Uganda’s industrial transformation.

Stephen Mutana, Chief of Strategy and Stakeholders at MTN MoMo Uganda, praised the quality of dialogue and shared ambition that defined the two-day conference. He noted that the private sector has a critical role to play in shaping a resilient and inclusive industrial future for the country — one that must be built on homegrown ideas, not borrowed frameworks. “Uganda’s industrialisation story won’t be written by any single player,” he said. “It will take all of us — business enablers, financiers, manufacturers, and policymakers — working together with intent and innovation to power progress.”

Mutana underscored that real industrial growth goes beyond infrastructure and policy formulation. He called for collaborative partnerships that offer practical, scalable solutions to real business challenges, especially in a context like Uganda’s, where small and medium enterprises form the backbone of the economy. “Unlocking industrial growth requires more than just policies or infrastructure,” he said. “It needs innovative partnerships and practical solutions that address real business challenges.”

The USD 10,000 contribution to PSFU is intended to bolster the foundation’s efforts in amplifying the private sector voice, strengthening stakeholder coordination, and shaping policy frameworks that are both context-specific and action-driven. Mutana thanked PSFU and all the partners behind the industrialisation conference, noting that the event had set a powerful tone for collaboration, ambition, and problem-solving across sectors.

The 2nd Annual Regional Industrialisation Conference served as a key platform for aligning private sector innovation with national development goals. It brought together players from government, development agencies, the financial sector, and industry to co-create a roadmap that reflects Uganda’s unique opportunities and challenges.

As Uganda continues to position itself for long-term economic transformation, contributions like those from MTN Uganda and MTN MoMo are expected to catalyse more strategic partnerships that can bridge gaps in financing, technology, infrastructure, and market access.

