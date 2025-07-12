Movie Review: The Idea of You

In a world where women over 40 are often pushed out of the romantic spotlight, The Idea of You delivers a refreshing and thought-provoking narrative that speaks not just to global audiences, but to African women navigating love, motherhood, and self-worth in silence.

Directed by Michael Showalter and based on Robinne Lee’s bestselling novel, the film stars Anne Hathaway as Solène, a 40-year-old art gallery owner and single mother who finds herself in an unexpected romance with Hayes Campbell played by Nicholas Galitzine, the 24-year-old lead singer of a wildly popular boy band. Their love story kicks off at Coachellaa world far removed from the realities of many but the emotional journey they take is universal.

The film stirs up quiet questions society often refuses to address: Can a woman past her 30s be seen as desirable without being mocked? Can a single mother have a second chance at love without being judged? Solène’s experience reflects what many women go through silently while rebuilding their identity after failed relationships, navigating motherhood alone, and being told their time for romance has passed.

Anne Hathaway’s performance is relatable. She brings to Solène a sense of strength worn thin by years of compromise, yet still open to love. Galitzine’s Hayes surprises with his emotional maturity, presenting a modern man who values connection over ego, a refreshing contrast to the often rigid masculinity seen in many romantic storylines.

Where as age gaps in relationships are common but usually of older men and younger women, The Idea of You dares to flip that script and still hold space for dignity, tenderness, and authenticity.

The film also subtly critiques how society punishes women for choosing themselves. Solène’s relationship faces criticism from friends, her ex, and the public, mirroring the kind of scrutiny women often face for dating younger men or making bold personal decisions.

