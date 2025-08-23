Cheptoch and Chebet Shine at Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon as Kasese Tourism Booms

10 Km winner Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon

Bernard Cheptoch and Racheal Zena Chebet were the stars of the 4th edition of the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, held this morning in Kasese, an event that has not only grown into a premier sporting spectacle but also positioned the district as a vibrant tourism hub.

Cheptoch claimed victory in the 42km full marathon with an impressive time of 2:21:41, earning a cash prize of UGX 10 million. Chebet dominated the women’s full marathon, crossing the finish line in 2:35:18 to secure an identical prize. Meanwhile, Abel Chebet continued his dominance in the 21km half-marathon, clinching his third consecutive title and taking home UGX 7 million.

Speaking after his win, Cheptoch praised the marathon’s challenging course and the support of the spectators:

“The course was tough, but the energy from the crowd and the beauty of Rwenzori kept me going. Winning here is a big moment for me as it is a stepping stone and entry to some of the biggest marathons on the continent.”

Beyond the elite competition, the marathon has become a celebration of community and tourism, transforming Kasese into a destination of global attention. Since its inception in 2022, the event has attracted thousands of visitors from across Uganda and beyond, providing a major boost to local businesses. Hotels, restaurants, and service providers operated at full capacity, and improved infrastructure has enhanced accessibility to the scenic Rwenzori region.

Andrew Kilonzo, Managing Director of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), highlighted the broader impact of the marathon:

“The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon continues to surpass expectations. It represents a commitment to promoting an active lifestyle among Ugandans while showcasing the beauty of Kasese and the Rwenzori region to international tourists. The event also helps discover and support local running talent, strengthening Uganda’s growing running community.”

The marathon attracted several dignitaries, including the Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, Rt. Hon. Gladys Boss Shollei, Uganda’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Martin Mugara, Minister of State for ICT, Hon. Godfrey Kabyanga Baluku, and former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza. Their presence underscored the event’s growing significance in sports and tourism.

Organised by Equator Hikes, marathon director Amos Wekesa reiterated the long-term vision for the event:

“Our goal is to make the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon one of the world’s premier sporting events. The benefits for Kasese and Uganda are immense—from boosting tourism to driving economic growth. The Kasese today is not the Kasese of 2022 when we first started, and we are proud of the progress made.”

As the 4th edition concluded, it was clear that the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon has become more than a race; it is a platform for tourism promotion, economic growth, and the celebration of Uganda’s natural beauty. With winners like Cheptoch and Chebet leading the charge, and thousands of participants and spectators enjoying the majestic scenery, Kasese is firmly on the map as a must-visit destination for sports enthusiasts and travellers alike.

Comments

comments