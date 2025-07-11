Film Industry Has More Economic Potential than Agriculture – Ragga Dee

Veteran musician and entrepreneur Ragga Dee has stirred debate with a bold statement declaring Uganda’s film industry more economically promising than agriculture, long regarded as the country’s economic backbone.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ragga Dee emphasized the untapped potential of Uganda’s entertainment sector, particularly film, arguing that it offers more consistent consumption, deeper audience engagement, and long-term economic returns than traditional farming.

“Every person has a TV at home and they want to watch films, but people continue to invest in farmers markets. Why can’t they think of something else people consume? That’s film,” he said.

While agriculture continues to dominate government investment and development programs, Ragga Dee believes the creative industry, especially the film and television sector is being unfairly overlooked despite its growing relevance in everyday Ugandan life. It employs many people yet it’s marketing is still lacking

He also touched on the social value of film, highlighting its role in promoting harmony and mental well-being in homes.

“Women love TV and this keeps them peaceful, avoiding fights with their men,” he noted, adding that entertainment helps diffuse tension and strengthen family bonds.

Ragga Dee pointed to the COVID-19 lockdown as a clear example of how vital film and television have become in modern society. While many Ugandans struggled with food insecurity and limited movement, it was TV content that kept them engaged, hopeful, and connected.

“We survived COVID lockdown because we were watching TV. Some didn’t even have enough food but could still watch something to pass time,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when Uganda’s film industry is gradually gaining recognition, with more local films making it to international festivals and streaming platforms. However, industry stakeholders have long decried lack of investment, inadequate policy support, and limited training opportunities.

