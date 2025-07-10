Winnie Nwagi vows to continue sorting indisciplined fans

Singer Winnie Nwagi has once again made it clear that she has zero tolerance for disrespectful fans, particularly those who touch her inappropriately during performances.

In a recent interview, the Swangz Avenue artist, known for physically confronting fans who cross boundaries didn’t hold back as she addressed the growing criticism over her reactions to fan misconduct, especially incidents involving unwelcome touches during live shows.

“I want a disciplined fan base. If there are a few indisciplined individuals within my fan base, I will always sort them like you sort rice. Remove the stones and dump them on the side,” she stated

Nwagi, known for her bold stage presence and chart-topping hits, emphasized that she’s more than willing to lose fans if it means maintaining a respectful work environment.

“If the fan base must be indisciplined, then I don’t want them,” she added.

Over the years, Nwagi has made headlines for confronting fans who overstep boundaries particularly those who try to touch her thighs or record her without consent. While some fans have praised her for standing up for herself, critics argue that her aggressive approach may tarnish her brand or even lead to legal trouble. This however, has left her unshaken.

“You can’t come to a show and trigger me and expect me to act nice. How did they raise y’all? Were you raised to touch our thighs when we are on stage? Do that to the prostitutes on the streets. I don’t like it. Let it sink into your heads,” She said

Comments

comments