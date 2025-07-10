How Nandor Love’s talent has saved her from Sexual Exploitation in the Music Industry

Fast-rising singer and songwriter Nandor Love has opened up about navigating the dark waters of Uganda’s music industry, shedding light on the rampant sexual exploitation that many female artists face at the hands of producers.

In an interview on Galaxy TV, Nandor Love spoke boldly about how her musical skill set and independence have protected her from the kind of abuse that has derailed many emerging talents.

“I have survived all that familiarity, disrespect, and nonsense because God blessed me with so much talent. I can write my own songs, play the piano, and have what it takes to advise a producer on what I want and what I need him to delete,” she said

Unlike many artists who rely heavily on producers for songwriting and composition, Nandor Love emphasized that her ability to write and compose her own music has left little room for manipulation.

“Most of them are tricked with songwriting, but they cannot do that to me. I write all my songs, leaving no gap for you to keep close to me,” she added.

While acknowledging she hasn’t experienced direct sexual abuse, the mpologoma singer was vocal in condemning the predatory behavior of some producers, especially toward young and vulnerable female artists.

“I have heard those stories, and I want to caution producers to leave young artists alone. If you want something more, ask them politely. But don’t use work as an excuse to take advantage of someone who is simply chasing their dream,” Nandor warned

She also didn’t mince her words when addressing the emotional toll such behavior can take: “There is nothing more annoying than a man you do not love touching you. It is so disgusting, and I wish men knew that.”

