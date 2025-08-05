EACOP, Rotary Launch “Green Schools Initiative” to Promote Environmental Sustainability Along Pipeline Route

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) company has joined forces with Rotary International to roll out a major environmental sustainability programme in schools along the 1,443-kilometre pipeline corridor.

Through a memorandum of understanding signed with Rotary Districts 9213 and 9214, the “EACOP Green Schools Initiative” will target schools in 10 districts — Hoima, Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo, Rakai, and Kyotera. The programme will focus on tree planting, climate change education, sustainable waste management, and the creation of eco-friendly learning environments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rotary District 9213 Governor Geoffrey Kitakule said the partnership reflects Rotary’s growing commitment to environmental protection. “This partnership is timely. Rotary’s commitment to supporting the environment aligns perfectly with the Green Schools Initiative. There is no better way to secure a sustainable future than working with young people — the champions of tomorrow,” Kitakule noted.

He also outlined Rotary’s broader conservation plans, including forest restoration, protecting the Nile Basin, and establishing a floating hospital to serve island communities.

EACOP Deputy Managing Director JB Habumugisha described the project as a proactive step toward addressing environmental challenges in the region. “This initiative responds to the pressing need for sustainable solutions, and it gives communities along the pipeline route a chance to benefit directly from long-term environmental investment,” Habumugisha said.

Rotary District 9214 Governor Christine Kyeyune Kawooya praised the partnership for empowering young people to take ownership of environmental stewardship. “Our communities depend on how well we prepare the next generation to care for the environment. This initiative will raise custodians of the environment,” she said.

The project will equip schools with solar systems, establish fruit and vegetable gardens, improve sanitation and waste management, and install rainwater harvesting systems.

The EACOP, currently under development, will transport crude oil from Uganda’s Hoima District to the Tanzanian port of Tanga. It is a joint venture between TotalEnergies, Uganda National Oil Company, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, and CNOOC.

With the Green Schools Initiative, EACOP and Rotary aim to ensure that environmental preservation goes hand-in-hand with infrastructural development — preparing a new generation to protect and sustain Uganda’s natural heritage.

