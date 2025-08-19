Ham launches Nakivubo cleanup ahead of major redevelopment works

In a bold step to jumpstart long-awaited redevelopment, city tycoon Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, has rolled out a large-scale cleanup operation along the downstream stretch of the Nakivubo drainage channel. This exercise marks the groundwork for major construction works expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Bulldozers, trucks, and teams of workers were deployed to clear out garbage, debris, and layers of silt that have long clogged the channel — an area infamous for frequent flooding, foul odors, and poor sanitation. The cleanup signals the start of what is projected to be a transformative project to revamp the Nakivubo Channel and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Ham, who is also behind the redevelopment of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, has pledged to upgrade the entire drainage system while integrating commercial infrastructure to promote urban renewal, flood control, and better sanitation in downtown Kampala.

“This is not just about cleaning; it’s about preparing the foundation for lasting development,” Ham said on site. “We are committed to working with relevant authorities to ensure that this project benefits the people and the city.”

The upcoming construction phase will involve covering and modernizing the channel, creating service lanes, installing water filtration chambers, and possibly developing commercial spaces above the infrastructure — all designed to restore functionality and aesthetics to one of Kampala’s most vital drainage arteries.

Photos and videos from today’s cleanup efforts show dredging works on the channel, heaps of collected waste, and crews working to clear the path for a new chapter in Kampala’s urban evolution.

