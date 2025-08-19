NIRA Unveils Nine Enhanced Security Features on New National IDs to Curb Forgery

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has announced that the upcoming National Identity Cards will include nine new security features aimed at preventing fraud and making the cards harder to forge. The announcement was made by Rosemary Kisembo, NIRA Executive Director, during a parliamentary briefing before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) while discussing the December 2024 Auditor General report.

Kisembo explained that the enhanced features were introduced in response to past incidents where fraudsters superimposed images over others’ details to create fake IDs. Some of the new security elements mirror those used in Uganda’s national currency, a measure aimed at strengthening verification and preventing counterfeit cards.

“We have also added what is called tactile features for persons living with disabilities, allowing them to identify their name and card number on the ID. We initially placed it on the name, but it interfered with the hologram. We have now added an additional hologram, making a total of about nine new security features,” Kisembo said.

Members of Parliament raised concerns about the cost of the exercise, estimated at over UGX380 billion, and questioned the necessity of renewing the IDs. Martin Muzaale (Buzaaya County) asked whether there had been cases of forgery that justified such a large investment. Nathan Itungo (Kashari South) sought clarity on what specifically was new in the upgraded IDs.

In response, Kisembo highlighted the inclusion of a ghost image and embedded features that link to NIRA’s database for online verification. “Previously, people could overwrite ID photos and keep the rest of the details. Now, we have embedded a ghost image and a small barcode linking to our system, which allows online verification with consent,” she explained.

The Executive Director also addressed concerns about registration for Ugandans living abroad. Nakaseke Central MP Allan Mayanja raised complaints that citizens in places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi were being asked to present letters from Local Council offices. Kisembo clarified that the requirement is for letters from Ugandan embassies, not Local Council offices.

“Even if you checked on our website, you’re only required to present a letter from our embassy to prove you are a bona fide Ugandan. We do not require letters from LC1 chairpersons,” she said, emphasising the importance of ensuring citizens abroad have valid identification for use in their host countries.

Mass Enrolment and Distribution Update

Kisembo also provided an update on the ongoing mass registration and renewal exercise, which began on May 27, 2025. She revealed that NIRA has so far printed 1 million national IDs for distribution across all 146 districts of Uganda.

The exercise has achieved the following milestones:

8,849,714 renewed expired IDs or re-registered individuals

renewed expired IDs or re-registered individuals 1,082,576 new registrations

new registrations 64,476 first-time IDs for individuals who have turned 16

first-time IDs for individuals who have turned 16 5,508 corrections or updates to personal information

“This exercise is critical to ensuring that every Ugandan has a secure, verifiable identity. The new features will protect citizens and the integrity of our national registration system,” Kisembo said.

The new IDs are expected to significantly reduce fraud and streamline identity verification for both local and international purposes, marking a major step forward in Uganda’s efforts to modernize its national identification system.

