BrighterMonday Uganda and Mastercard Foundation Empower Youth at Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement

BrighterMonday Uganda, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, hosted a landmark event on Tuesday at the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, bringing together young people from both refugee and host communities to explore work opportunities and career development. The event, titled “Bridging Opportunity Gaps: Displacement, Dignity, and Work in Uganda,” attracted nearly 700 participants, including over 570 youth, local leaders, government officials, and key development stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Pamela Kabahesi, BrighterMonday Uganda’s Country Programs Lead, emphasised the importance of creating dignified pathways for youth, particularly those affected by displacement. “It is paramount for us at BrighterMonday Uganda to identify pathways for youth to thrive, including the internally displaced,” Kabahesi said. “By working with the Mastercard Foundation, we are able to bring our expertise in job matching and career development directly to a community rich with potential.”

The program featured several interactive and participatory sessions designed to engage young people, provide practical skills, and stimulate dialogue on employment challenges: Refugee & Youth Story Circles: A platform where young participants shared personal stories, experiences, and aspirations, fostering understanding and peer learning. Skills Access Station: Hands-on workshops providing practical guidance on CV writing, job application techniques, digital skills, and career planning.

Policy Dialogue Table: Discussions with local leaders and policymakers aimed at identifying systemic barriers to youth employment and exploring actionable solutions. Enterprise Showcase: Highlighted successful youth-led businesses, demonstrating entrepreneurial potential within the settlement and inspiring others to explore business opportunities.

Kabahesi noted that the connections made during the event were just the beginning of a broader effort to dismantle barriers to employment for young people affected by displacement and to create sustainable pathways to work.

Aliguma Edith Adyer, Kiryandongo District Chairperson, praised the initiative for promoting coexistence between displaced and host communities. She encouraged the government, civil society, and development partners to continue investing in programs that foster peace, harmony, and socio-economic integration.

“Initiatives like this bring together diverse groups of young people, allowing them to learn from one another, build networks, and contribute positively to their communities,” Adyer said.

The event forms part of the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, which aims to equip young people across Africa with the skills, networks, and opportunities required to succeed in today’s labor market. By focusing on both employment and entrepreneurship, the initiative seeks to address structural barriers and create lasting economic empowerment for vulnerable youth populations.

BrighterMonday Uganda, a career development and recruitment platform, complements this strategy by connecting job seekers with employers, offering online career development support, training services, and HR solutions. Through such initiatives, the organization continues to provide practical tools and guidance for youth to access meaningful work, develop their careers, and contribute to their communities.

Organisers reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining engagement with youth in Kiryandongo and other settlements across Uganda. Plans are underway to scale similar interventions, linking young people to internships, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurial opportunities, while fostering inclusive growth and resilience in communities affected by displacement.

“The goal is to ensure that no young person is left behind, whether they are from host or refugee communities,” Kabahesi concluded. “Through partnerships, innovation, and targeted support, we can create pathways for youth to thrive and achieve their full potential.”

This initiative underscores the critical role of public-private partnerships in addressing youth unemployment and displacement, illustrating how collaboration between technology-driven platforms and development foundations can create lasting social and economic impact.

