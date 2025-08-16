League Opener Abandoned After Bournemouth’s Semenyo Reports Racist Abuse: ‘When Will It Stop?’

In a statement issued at full-time, the Football Association said: “We are very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd, which was reported to the match officials during the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth.

“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Liverpool, external also issued a statement after the game: “Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth.

“We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully.”

Reds head coach Arne Slot told Sky Sports: “The club made a clear statement. We don’t want this in football; we don’t want this happening in stadiums, especially not at Anfield.

“We should talk about this for a long time because we do not want this at Anfield. It takes the shine off it (game) a bit because our fans were amazing, especially with the tributes to Diogo.”

Premier League Match Centre, external during the match: “Tonight’s match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League’s on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

Kick It Out said they “stand in solidarity” with Semenyo and added: “Thirty minutes into the first Premier League game of the season, and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is racially abused by someone in the crowd.

“Two nights ago, Tottenham’s Mathys Tel was racially abused online. This is a stark reminder of an ugly reality: black players are facing this every week.

“We stand in solidarity with Antoine and can’t praise him enough for his courage in calling this out after such a distressing episode before going on to score twice.

“Anthony Taylor and his refereeing team also deserve credit for acting swiftly and decisively. We will keep pushing to kick this disgusting behaviour out of the game through punishments, accountability and education, but football still has a long way to go.”

The incident came after Tottenham forward Mathys Tel was the subject of racist abuse on social media after being one of two Spurs players to miss in their Super Cup penalty shootout defeat by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

England defender Jess Carter was also the target of racist abuse during Euro 2025 last month.

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racism too in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final, held in July 2021, after all three missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy.

