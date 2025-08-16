Talkio Mobile Expands Customer Experience With New Flagship Service Center in Ntinda

Talkio Mobile, one of Uganda’s fastest-growing telecom innovators, has officially opened its flagship service centre at Ntinda Complex, marking a major milestone in its mission to transform digital and communication services in the country.

The new facility is designed to be a one-stop hub for telecommunications solutions, bringing modern customer care closer to thousands of residents, students, and professionals in Ntinda — one of Kampala’s busiest commercial and residential areas.

“The choice of Ntinda Complex as our newest service centre location was deliberate and strategic,” said Vianne Allan Ahura, CEO of Talkio Mobile. “Ntinda represents the vibrant, forward-thinking spirit of modern Uganda — a community that values innovation, convenience, and quality service. Our new facility embodies these same values while bringing our revolutionary telecom solutions directly to where people live, work, and connect.”

The state-of-the-art service centre features: Instant SIM card provisioning with free, immediate activation. eSIM technology for customers seeking advanced, digital-first connectivity.

Customizable data and voice bundles, tailored to both personal and business needs. Enterprise telecom solutions for corporate clients. Device support and integrated payment solutions, including mobile money and digital platforms.

To celebrate its grand opening, Talkio Mobile launched a promotional campaign where new SIM card buyers are automatically entered into a grand prize draw for smartphones, voice, and data bundles.

Customer-Centric Innovation

According to Martha Ninsiima, Customer Experience Manager at Talkio Mobile, the centre was built with customer journeys in mind.

“From the moment customers enter our doors, they experience the difference that comes with truly customer-centric service delivery. Our team has undergone extensive training to ensure every interaction reflects our commitment to excellence,” she said.

The center includes comfortable waiting areas, wheelchair-friendly access, dedicated parking, and multilingual staff to accommodate a diverse customer base. It will operate from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours during peak periods and special events.

Strategic Growth Beyond Agents

Talkio Mobile has previously built its national presence through a partnership with Interswitch’s Quickteller agent network, reaching over 20,000 agent locations across Uganda. The opening of the Ntinda Complex branch represents a shift towards company-owned, experience-driven service centres that complement its extensive agent network.

“Our partnership with Interswitch provided the foundation for our nationwide reach,” Ahura explained. “Now, with dedicated service centers like Ntinda, we’re elevating the customer experience to match the quality and innovation of our network services.”

Future Expansion Plans

The Ntinda Complex facility is the first of several flagship centres planned under Talkio Mobile’s 2025–2026 infrastructure expansion program. The company has committed significant resources to roll out similar service centers across Kampala and other major towns, reinforcing its position as a leading player in Uganda’s telecom sector.

With digital adoption accelerating in Uganda, Talkio Mobile’s strategy reflects a broader shift in the industry — moving beyond basic connectivity to integrated digital communication ecosystems that enhance convenience, inclusivity, and innovation for customers nationwide.

