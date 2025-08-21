Uganda’s Digital Revolution Faces Rising Cybersecurity Challenges: Trust at Stake

Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda

As Uganda accelerates toward a digital economy, experts warn that the country’s rapid adoption of fintech, mobile connectivity, and online services comes with growing cybersecurity risks that threaten both economic growth and public trust.

According to Ms. Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, fraud, scams, and data breaches have escalated, creating a barrier to digital adoption. From simple phishing schemes to sophisticated AI-driven attacks, cybercrime is not only costing consumers financially but also eroding confidence in digital platforms.

“For a nation where mobile money and digital platforms are central to financial inclusion and economic activity, a single breach could have catastrophic effects on millions,” Mulinge said, emphasising that once trust is lost, rebuilding it becomes a formidable challenge.

Mulinge highlighted that modern cyber threats have evolved far beyond basic hacks. Today, attacks involve deepfake impersonations, social engineering, and supply chain vulnerabilities, demanding that cybersecurity be embedded into every organisational function, from product development to corporate governance.

“CEOs and business leaders must prioritise cybersecurity with the same urgency as finance and compliance. It’s no longer optional; it’s a fundamental requirement for sustainable digital growth,” she stressed.

Given the borderless nature of cyber threats, Mulinge urged cross-sector collaboration. She called on government agencies, telecoms, banks, fintech companies, and startups to align under a shared national cybersecurity strategy, noting that weaknesses in any single partner could compromise an entire network.

While public-private dialogues and regulatory reforms have begun to address these challenges, she said a well-funded, action-oriented approach is crucial to protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring a secure digital ecosystem.

Closing the Cybersecurity Talent Gap

Uganda faces a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, making it vulnerable to ever-evolving threats. Mulinge proposed strategic investments in education and professional development, including:

Integrating cybersecurity into university and vocational curricula

Promoting professional certifications and mentorship programs

Fostering industry-academia partnerships to build a pipeline of skilled talent

She emphasised that a robust cybersecurity workforce is not only essential for protection but also creates high-value jobs that contribute to economic growth.

Trust: The Cornerstone of Uganda’s Digital Future

As Uganda rolls out 5G, AI, and expanded digital services, Mulinge warned that the complexity of cyber threats will increase. “Cybersecurity is not a luxury; it is the essential infrastructure upon which all digital progress rests,” she said, urging investment, collaboration, and talent development to transform cybersecurity into an enabler of economic prosperity.

Banks Shift from Silence to Collaboration

Wilbrod Humphrey Owor, Executive Director of the Uganda Bankers Association (UBA), highlighted a major cultural shift in Uganda’s banking sector. Previously, cyber incidents were kept under wraps for fear of reputational damage, but the creation of the Anti-Fraud Consortium—which unites the Bank of Uganda, Financial Intelligence Authority, Uganda Communications Commission, payment providers, and commercial banks—has transformed the approach.

“Confidence is the currency of banking. To protect it, we had to share intelligence, raise awareness, and build joint infrastructure to prevent and respond to threats before they happen,” Owor explained.

The consortium is implementing a four-point agenda:

Raising cybersecurity awareness Investing in data-driven defences Strengthening Uganda’s legal framework Promoting proactive responses to emerging threats

Owor cautioned that loopholes in laws, limited cyber expertise in the justice system, and insider collusion continue to expose banks to risk. He also emphasised global collaboration, noting that learning from international best practices and sharing domestic experiences with partners like Visa is essential for mitigating cybercrime in Uganda.

Uganda’s digital transformation has enormous potential to drive financial inclusion, economic growth, and innovation. However, experts like Mulinge and Owor stress that trust and security are non-negotiable foundations. Without strong cybersecurity measures, investments in digital infrastructure and services risk being undermined, threatening the very progress the nation seeks to achieve.

Comments

comments