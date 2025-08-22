MTN Uganda Champions Workplace Safety Ahead of International Vision Zero Africa Conference

Telecom giant MTN Uganda has announced its strong support for the upcoming International Vision Zero Africa Conference, reaffirming its commitment to promoting workplace safety, health, and well-being across Uganda.

During a high-level meeting at MTN Uganda’s headquarters, CEO Sylvia Mulinge welcomed Allen Kagina, the distinguished Ambassador for the conference, to discuss how the company can leverage its influence, technological platforms, and strategic partnerships to advance the Vision Zero mission.

The Vision Zero strategy is a global campaign dedicated to eliminating all workplace accidents and occupational diseases. It operates on the principle that every workplace accident is preventable and that every worker has the right to a safe and healthy environment.

Speaking at the meeting, Mulinge emphasised that MTN’s collaboration with Vision Zero aligns the company with international best practices and underscores its dedication to creating a safer, more productive environment for employees, partners, and the wider community.

For MTN Uganda, supporting Vision Zero reflects a broader business philosophy of creating shared value. The company acknowledges that its success is deeply intertwined with the health and safety of the communities it serves.

“This partnership allows us to use our platforms to raise awareness, share best practices, and provide digital tools that can help organisations of all sizes manage workplace safety effectively,” Mulinge said. She highlighted that MTN’s mobile and digital solutions will facilitate training, reporting, and real-time communication on safety protocols, helping businesses implement preventive measures more efficiently.

By championing workplace safety, MTN aims to not only protect its workforce but also inspire other organisations across Africa to adopt similar standards. The company sees this collaboration as a critical step in fostering a culture where safety and well-being are central to every workplace.

Driving a Safer, More Resilient Economy

The partnership between MTN Uganda and the Vision Zero initiative is expected to extend beyond the conference, involving collaboration with governments, businesses, and communities to embed safety practices into organisational structures and daily operations.

“This initiative is about putting people first and ensuring that every worker can perform their duties in a safe, healthy environment. A culture of safety is essential for building a resilient and productive economy for all Ugandans,” Mulinge added.

As MTN Uganda takes a leading role in promoting workplace safety and health, the company sets a precedent for responsible corporate citizenship, demonstrating how private sector actors can contribute meaningfully to social and economic development in Uganda and across Africa.

Comments

comments