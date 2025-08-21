Uganda Showcases Its Tech Talent at TICAD 9, Strengthening Africa-Japan Digital Partnerships

Uganda is making bold strides in positioning itself as a leading digital innovation hub in Africa through active participation in the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9). A delegation from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, led by Permanent Secretary Dr. Aminah Zawedde, is attending the conference alongside four promising Ugandan startups under the UJ Connect Project, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

TICAD 9 provides Uganda with a global platform to advance innovation, investment, and sustainable development, allowing local startups to access markets, funding, and mentorship beyond national borders. The Ministry of ICT notes that this engagement is a strategic step toward driving economic growth through technology and nurturing a competitive digital ecosystem.

For Ugandan startups, TICAD 9 opens doors to a spectrum of international opportunities:

Access to New Markets and Investment: The conference connects startups with Japanese and international investors, offering the chance to secure funding necessary for scaling innovations from local solutions to global ventures.

Learning Global Best Practices: By interacting with leading Japanese companies and tech experts, Ugandan entrepreneurs gain critical insights into software development, digital transformation, and business scaling, enhancing their operational models and raising the overall standard of Uganda’s tech ecosystem.

Building Strategic Partnerships: TICAD 9 fosters business matching between Ugandan and Japanese firms, laying the groundwork for joint ventures, collaborative projects, and knowledge exchange. These partnerships offer access to advanced technologies, innovative business models, and expanded customer bases essential for long-term growth.

Participation at TICAD 9 is more than a showcase of talent; it is a deliberate move to brand Uganda as a fertile ground for tech investment and innovation. The UJ Connect Project, which supports early-stage ICT entrepreneurs through policy guidance, mentorship, business matching, and human resource development, exemplifies Uganda’s commitment to cultivating a vibrant, globally competitive tech ecosystem.

By highlighting its brightest startups on the world stage, Uganda aims to attract foreign direct investment, create high-value jobs, and diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. The collaboration with Japan further reinforces the country’s efforts to link local talent with global opportunities, ensuring that digital transformation contributes directly to sustainable economic growth.

As Dr. Zawedde and the delegation engage with international partners, Uganda’s participation in TICAD 9 signals a clear message: the nation is not only keeping pace with Africa’s digital revolution but is actively shaping the continent’s tech future. Through strategic investments in innovation, knowledge transfer, and international collaboration, Uganda is building a resilient, knowledge-based economy poised for global competitiveness.

Comments

comments