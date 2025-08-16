URA Moves to Streamline Groupage Cargo Clearance, Curb Exploitation of Importers

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has unveiled a new initiative aimed at addressing challenges in the clearance of Groupage Cargo, in a move to protect importers from exploitation, improve efficiency, and safeguard government revenue.

In a statement, URA Management noted that some traders have faced delays in receiving their shipments, often blamed on Customs processing. However, the authority clarified that such delays are in many cases linked to middlemen, commonly referred to as Container Leaders, who demand exorbitant taxes, spread misinformation, and manipulate clearance procedures.

“URA categorically refutes the above claims,” the authority said. “We warmly invite all importers who have brought in goods under Groupage and have experienced delays to come forward and present the relevant documents for their goods.”

To ease the process, importers are encouraged to contact the Manager Warehousing at the NIP Building, Nakawa (URA Headquarters), or reach out via URA’s toll-free lines (0800 117000 / 0417 442 442) and official emails (hkwaligonza@ura.go.ug)(mailto:hkwaligonza@ura.go.ug) / (rkalumba@ura.go.ug](mailto:rkalumba@ura.go.ug).

URA emphasized that the success of this initiative depends on cooperation between traders and the authority.

“Your cooperation is vital in safeguarding your interests and promoting a trustworthy trading environment,” the statement read.

The authority says the measure is part of ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and fairness in Uganda’s trading sector, while protecting importers from unnecessary delays and overcharging.

