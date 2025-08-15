Mandela Millers Ltd Earns Global FSSC 22000 Certification, Setting New Benchmark for Uganda’s Food Industry

Mandela Millers Ltd has been awarded the prestigious FSSC 22000 Certification, a globally recognised standard for food safety management, marking a major milestone for Uganda’s food processing and manufacturing sector. The announcement was made during an event held in Kampala, celebrating the company’s achievement.

The FSSC 22000 Certification integrates ISO 22000, ISO/TS 22002-1, and additional FSSC requirements. It is issued by the FSSC Foundation in the Netherlands following rigorous audits to ensure compliance with international food safety management systems.

Mandela Millers said the certification underscores its commitment to exceeding food safety expectations, enhancing transparency, and promoting continuous improvement across its production chain. “This certification builds trust across the supply chain, strengthening relationships between consumers, suppliers, and retailers. It empowers us to manage risks effectively while opening global market opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

The milestone comes at a critical time as the Ugandan government and private sector intensify efforts to scale up agro-processing and value addition, aiming to boost exports, create jobs, and reduce post-harvest losses. With agriculture employing the majority of Ugandans, investments in quality assurance and international certification are seen as key to improving competitiveness in regional and global markets.

Uganda has steadily aligned its food sector with international standards, supported by initiatives from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the Uganda Export Promotion Board. Global certifications such as FSSC 22000 are increasingly prerequisites for accessing high-value export markets, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

Industry analysts highlight that as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) expands, companies adhering to strict quality and safety standards will be best positioned to capitalize on wider market opportunities.

Mandela Millers executives emphasized that the certification is not an endpoint but “the beginning of a continuous journey toward safer food production,” committing to ongoing innovation in safety management. The company also expressed appreciation to its employees, stakeholders, and partners for their support in achieving the milestone.

By adopting globally recognised systems, Ugandan manufacturers like Mandela Millers are strengthening the country’s reputation as a reliable source of high-quality processed food products, advancing the goals of Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan Four, while setting a benchmark for other players in the milling and agro-processing industries.

This achievement signals a new era for Uganda’s food manufacturing sector, highlighting the potential for local companies to compete on international standards and expand their presence in global markets.

