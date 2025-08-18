MTN Uganda Crowned Grand Prix Winner at Brand Africa Awards, Local Brands Urged to Leverage Patriotism

MTN Uganda emerged as the Grand Prix winner at the 2025 Brand Africa Awards, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on August 15, 2025, cementing its status as the country’s most admired brand. The annual event, hosted by Publics Africa Communications, recognised corporate and individual excellence, highlighting the growing role of strong brands in Uganda’s economy while spotlighting a disconnect between patriotic sentiment and actual consumer brand loyalty.

The awards ceremony, presided over by Hon. Godfrey Kabyanga, State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, celebrated companies and individuals exemplifying trust, innovation, and economic impact. In his remarks, Minister Kabyanga called upon Ugandan businesses to leverage digital platforms to enhance brand visibility and competitiveness in line with the government’s Digital Uganda Vision.

“Our Digital Uganda Vision elevates brands through cutting-edge ICT, fostering a sophisticated, inclusive society,” he said. “Digital transformation is crucial for economic competitiveness. I challenge brands to pioneer sustainability and empower youth, crafting enduring legacies for Uganda and Africa.”

Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda, echoed the call for patriotism in consumer behaviour, urging Ugandans to support homegrown brands. She questioned the prevailing mindset that often favours foreign brands over local ones, citing China as a successful example of national pride driving brand strength.

“Where is that dissonance between celebrating what is inherently ours as Africans versus what we aspire to be?” Mulinge asked, highlighting the need to cultivate loyalty toward local products.

MTN Uganda dominated the night, securing multiple awards for overall brand excellence. Other Ugandan brands recognised included Movit as the Most Admired Ugandan Personal Care Brand, Centenary Bank as the Most Admired Banking Brand, and NBS TV for media excellence.

The awards also honoured notable individuals for their impact on the economy and society. Sarah Kagingo received recognition for distinguished private sector leadership, Amos Wekesa for leadership in tourism, and Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga for transformational public service. Additionally, Uganda Baati Limited was celebrated as a heritage brand champion, reinforcing the importance of local legacy in national identity.

Despite widespread belief that African brands strengthen the continent, the 2025 Brand Africa rankings revealed a stark reality. Only 23% of the top 100 most admired brands in Uganda are locally made, with brands from other African nations comprising just 7% of the rankings. Non-African brands like Nike and Coca-Cola continue to dominate, with Nike holding the top spot as Africa’s most admired brand for the eighth consecutive year.

The findings suggest that while Ugandans are proud of African ingenuity, consumer habits still favour established global brands, underscoring the need for deliberate strategies to convert admiration into brand loyalty.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa, stressed the importance of turning national pride into tangible support for local brands. “The challenge now is converting belief in the country and continent into tangible brand loyalty and support,” he said.

Joseph Kanyamunyu, CEO of Publics Africa, reinforced the message, noting that supporting local brands is critical not only for economic growth but also for showcasing Uganda’s ingenuity, creativity, and resilience on the continental and global stage.

Since its inception in 2011, the Brand Africa 100 has evolved into the continent’s most respected measure of consumer brand preference, encompassing 31 countries that represent over 85% of Africa’s population and GDP. The rankings, produced in partnership with independent research firms including GeoPoll and Kantar, use a brand-neutral methodology to ensure credible and unbiased results.

The 2025 ceremony underscored that while Ugandan brands have proven their ability to compete, the next step lies in cultivating enduring consumer loyalty, harnessing digital innovation, and leveraging patriotism to transform homegrown brands into continental powerhouses.

