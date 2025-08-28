Housing Finance Bank Commits Shs 100 Million to 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run in Support of Education

Michael Mugabi (2nd left), Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, joins partners from MTN, NSSF, and Next Media for a group photo ahead of the 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run.

Housing Finance Bank has pledged Shs 100 million towards the 2025 NSSF Kampala Hills Run, reaffirming its commitment to transforming education and empowering communities. The charity run is slated for Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Kololo Independence Grounds, with thousands of participants expected to take part in the 21km race across Kampala’s scenic hills.

This year marks the second time Housing Finance Bank has partnered with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to champion the initiative, which is dedicated to improving learning environments in Uganda’s public primary schools. The 2025 edition aims to raise Shs 1.5 billion to support the renovation of 10 schools nationwide, providing safer and more conducive learning spaces for over 10,000 children.

Speaking at the announcement, Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, Mugabi Michael, underscored the deeper purpose of the event. “This Run is not just a race; it’s a movement of hope, unity, and transformation. At Housing Finance Bank, we believe every child deserves a safe space to learn, dream, and thrive. Our support reflects a promise to the next generation and a commitment to building a brighter, more resilient Uganda.”

The impact of the initiative is already evident. Last year’s edition facilitated the construction of new classroom blocks in eight public schools, directly improving learning conditions for thousands of children. Since its inception, the Hills Run has supported over 15,000 pupils, refurbished 60 classroom blocks, and contributed to increased enrollment, reduced dropout rates, and better educational outcomes across the country.

Organisers say the 2025 Run will not only promote fitness and mental well-being but also serve as a powerful reminder of the role collective action plays in addressing Uganda’s education challenges. The event will bring together corporate organisations, government agencies, and individuals from all walks of life in a shared effort to uplift public education standards.

Housing Finance Bank’s renewed partnership with NSSF reflects its broader mission of advancing inclusive growth, community empowerment, and sustainable development. As preparations intensify, stakeholders remain optimistic that the fundraising target will be met, ensuring thousands of children continue to benefit from safe and inspiring schools.

The 2025 Hills Run promises to be more than just a sporting event—it is a national call to action to invest in education, nurture dreams, and build the foundation for Uganda’s future.

