UPDF Women in Somalia Urged to Uphold Discipline and Professionalism

The Acting Director of Women Affairs in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Colonel Lydia Nandudu, has called on female combatants serving under the United Nations Guard Unit Eleven (UNGU-XI) in Somalia to uphold discipline, professionalism, and diligence as ambassadors of Uganda.

During her routine visit to assess the performance of female personnel and review gender-related matters within the peacekeeping mission, Col Nandudu emphasized the importance of preserving Uganda’s image through honourable conduct and high professional standards.

“To maintain a positive image of the UPDF and Uganda in such a mission, we must follow our professional standards with discipline and courage,” she stated.

Col Nandudu also encouraged the female soldiers to rise above societal stereotypes and serve as trailblazers for future generations of women in the military. She urged them to take advantage of opportunities for personal and professional growth, such as specialized training, military drills, and leadership development programs.

“Plan wisely for life after service by investing your earnings well. Be disciplined and proactive in your personal and professional growth,” she advised

The visit was warmly received by Lt Col Barigye, who praised the initiative as a morale booster and reiterated the UPDF’s commitment to gender equality across all levels of command. Senior and junior officers currently serving in Somalia also attended the meeting.

Col Nandudu’s engagement highlighted the UPDF’s broader goal of promoting gender balance, discipline, and excellence among its personnel—both at home and in international peacekeeping roles.

