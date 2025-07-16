MP Ssekikubo Petitions IGP for Armed Police Protection Following Deadly Shooting in Lwemiyaga

Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo has formally petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) requesting armed police escorts and protection during the ongoing NRM primary election season, citing a recent violent incident that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

In a letter dated July 2, 2025, and officially received at the Police Headquarters in Naguru on Wednesday, Ssekikubo states that the incident occurred on June 26, 2025, in Kirega, Kampala Parish, Lwemiyaga, where a confrontation allegedly involving soldiers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) turned deadly.

“Ssembusi Fred was shot dead and Moses Titangama and myself sustained gunshot wounds,” Ssekikubo wrote. “This happened under the command of Lt. Zziwa and on instructions of my fellow candidate Brig Gen. Rwashande.”

Ssekikubo, who is also a nominated NRM Parliamentary Flag Bearer for 2026–2031, expressed deep concern for his personal safety as political tensions escalate in the district.“In view of the ongoing electoral exercise, this is therefore to request for police protection during this period,” his letter to the IGP reads.

The shooting incident, which has not yet been independently verified by police authorities, has raised alarms about the security of candidates during what has already become a heated NRM primary race in several parts of the country. Ssekikubo’s direct mention of military involvement has further intensified scrutiny of the role of armed forces in electoral activities.

The letter also highlights growing fears over political violence and intimidation in rural constituencies, where security deployments are often harder to monitor and regulate.

The Uganda Police Force has yet to publicly respond to the request or confirm any investigation into the incident.

As the NRM primaries approach, concerns are mounting over safety, transparency, and the peaceful conduct of intra-party elections, particularly in areas like Sembabule District, which has previously experienced politically linked violence.

Ssekikubo has previously clashed with state security forces during past elections, often positioning himself as a vocal advocate for fairness in the ruling party’s internal democratic processes.

