Burial of Prof Kanyeihamba Delayed As Family Awaits Wife’s Recovery In UK

Family Awaiting Clearance for Wife’s Travel as Mourners Gather in Buziga

The burial of retired Supreme Court Justice Professor George Wilson Kanyeihamba has been temporarily postponed as his family awaits the medical clearance of his wife, Susan Kanyeihamba, who is currently under observation in the United Kingdom.

According to family sources, Susan suffered shock upon receiving news of her husband’s passing and is being monitored closely by doctors to determine her fitness for long-haul travel to Uganda. “She is under doctors’ observation to establish her readiness to manage a flight,” a family member revealed to URN.

The family had initially considered travelling to Uganda on Wednesday night, but this plan remains uncertain pending her stabilisation. A family meeting held on Monday evening, chaired by Kanyeihamba’s son Joel, who also resides abroad, failed to yield a definitive burial date.

“There were discussions, but they didn’t yield a decision. The family abroad cannot travel immediately due to her condition,” the source added.

Susan, who has resided in the UK for several years, was married to the late judge there and has remained a constant part of his private life. The current uncertainty surrounding her condition has made it difficult for the family to finalise burial arrangements.

Meanwhile, mourners have continued to flock to the late judge’s residence in Buziga, a serene suburb of Kampala. On Tuesday morning, mourners were seen sitting quietly on the veranda and in the compound, though the main house remained closed out of respect and privacy.

At the time of his death, Prof. Kanyeihamba was being cared for by a small but dedicated group, including his adopted daughter Betty Nabitosi and two close associates from Alternative Digitalk — media practitioners and mentees Arnold Anthony Mukose and Norman Tumuhimbise.

The family, working in consultation with the government, is expected to release an official burial program once international travel arrangements are confirmed. Prof. Kanyeihamba died on Monday morning at Nakasero Hospital at the age of 85. He had been admitted to the intensive care unit for over a month due to complications linked to diabetes.

Known for his towering intellect and uncompromising stance on justice, Prof. Kanyeihamba was scheduled to celebrate his 86th birthday on August 11, 2025. He leaves behind a powerful legacy as a legal scholar, cabinet minister, and one of Uganda’s most principled Supreme Court justices.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, biological children Sarah, Joel, and Ruth Kanyeihamba, and adopted daughter Betty Nabitosi Kanyeihamba.

Tributes have continued to pour in from the legal, academic, and political communities across Uganda. Many have lauded his unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, human rights, and the independence of the judiciary.

The family has indicated they are also awaiting formal guidance from the government regarding burial protocols, considering Prof. Kanyeihamba’s status as a senior former government official. As of press time, the government had not yet released an official statement — a delay attributed to the recent resignation of government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo to pursue active politics.

Prof. Kanyeihamba’s remains are currently being kept at A Plus Funeral Home, awaiting further direction.

