Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko bows out of 2026 race ahead of NUP flag bearer reveal

In a surprising political development, Makindye East Member of Parliament Derrick Nyeko has announced his withdrawal from the 2026 parliamentary race, just days before the National Unity Platform (NUP) is expected to unveil its official list of flag bearers.

Nyeko made the announcement on Monday through a statement posted on his verified X account, thanking his constituents for their support over the years and reflecting on his time in office.

“I have served with honour, respect, and a deep commitment never to betray the trust of your vote,” he wrote. “After deep reflection, I have made the decision not to offer myself for election in the coming polls. This choice does not diminish the journey we have walked together, nor the victories we have achieved. It is my hope that the spirit of unity, resilience, and service to our people will remain stronger than ever”.

The MP acknowledged that his decision would come as a shock to many supporters, particularly given expectations that he would seek another term. He reaffirmed his values, stating, “I remain a man of no corruption, no problems.”

The timing of Nyeko’s exit has raised eyebrows, especially after reports indicated he had been actively campaigning as recently as the day before. His decision adds a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing NUP internal vetting process, sparking fresh speculation about internal party dynamics.

Sources close to the MP suggest that internal party developments may have influenced his decision. A city councillor who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that all local government aspirants aligned with Nyeko had been denied NUP flags, a move that may have signalled that he too was unlikely to secure the party ticket.

“There’s a strong possibility he was tipped off that he would not be given the flag, so he decided to step aside early,” the councillor said.

Nyeko’s political career has been marked by ideological shifts. He previously served as a Youth Councillor under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) before joining NUP. In recent months, he has faced criticism from constituents and social media users, accusing him of underdelivering in Parliament. Party insiders also point to his limited involvement at NUP headquarters as a possible reason for his dwindling influence.

