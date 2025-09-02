Former MUBS Head Balunywa sent to Luzira on abuse of office charges

‎Professor Wasswa Balunywa, the former Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), has been remanded to Luzira Prison by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on two separate charges relating to abuse of office.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Rachael Nakyazze on Tuesday who read to him the charges in both files.

In the first case, it is alleged that between March 18 and March 28, 2023, Balunywa arbitrarily recruited Arike James, Nimrod Kakayi, and Nathan Niwagira as Administrative Assistants, knowing they did not meet the minimum academic qualifications, thereby creating ineligible costs for the Government of Uganda.

In this file, he is jointly charged with Jacqueline Namaganda, the Acting Human Resource Director at Makerere University Business School, who was granted cash bail of four million Shillings last week. The second case, registered on Tuesday, alleges that between 2020 and 2023, Balunywa abused his office by recruiting about 200 staff irregularly, a role reserved for the Appointment Committee.

Caroline Nabaasa, the Principal Assistant DPP, informed the Court that investigations are complete and requested an adjournment to share disclosures and commence the trial. Balunywa denied both charges.

His lawyers, Shamim Nalule and Asuman Matovu, applied for bail on the first case file and requested the Court to adopt the sureties presented for that file for both cases. However, the Magistrate declined, stating that new sureties were required.

The lawyers highlighted that the offences are bailable and that Balunywa learned of the case through media reports, not an official summons. They assured the Court of his compliance by offering his valid Ugandan passport and a certificate of title for land in Bukoyo, Kigulu County, Iganga District as security.

Among those offering themselves as sureties were Muhammed Ngoma, Balunywa’s brother and Vice Chancellor at Kampala International University, Professor Sudi Nangoli, Managing Director of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, Ali Balunywa, Balunywa’s son and Sales Director at Airtel Uganda, and Hajjati Ndifuna Zawudi, his sister and Director of Mbogo Schools.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing concerns over the ability of the proposed sureties to ensure Balunywa’s attendance in court, noting that they were younger or personally connected to the accused. They further pointed out that Balunywa had only appeared in court after a criminal summons and could not be contacted by phone before his arraignment.

Balunywa will return to Court on September 5, 2025, for the ruling on the first bail application and the hearing of the bail application on the second file. Professor Balunywa and Namaganda are among a group of 30 people accused of causing the government a financial loss of 53 billion Shillings across various agencies, including the Civil Aviation Authority and Uganda Police Force. Of the 30 accused, at least 15 have already been arraigned.

Source: Urn

