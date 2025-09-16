The National Unity Platform (NUP) has pledged to include all aspiring candidates regardless of whether they are currently detained in its ongoing vetting process for the 2026 general elections.

Joel Ssenyonyi, who serves as both the party’s spokesperson and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, stated that the NUP is finalising procedures to facilitate the participation of jailed aspirants. His remarks were in reference to Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the party’s Deputy Spokesperson, who was recently arrested and charged at Kawempe Magistrates’ Court with unlawful military drilling.

Mufumbiro had declared his intention to run for the Nakawa East parliamentary seat. That position is presently held by Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, who is now vying for the role of Lord Mayor, leaving the Nakawa East constituency open.

“We cannot deny anyone a chance to be vetted simply because they are in prison. The circumstances of their detention were not of their own making,” Ssenyonyi stated.

John Mary Ssebuufu, a member of NUP’s Election Management Committee (EMC), noted that the committee is working on various options including engaging prison authorities to ensure detained individuals can still be part of the candidate selection process.

On the second day of vetting, Ssenyonyi himself appeared before the panel as a hopeful for the Nakawa West seat. He underscored that all contenders, regardless of their position within the party, are required to undergo the same assessment. He expressed confidence that the committee would ultimately choose the best representatives for the party.

Also assessed during the day’s proceedings was Shamim Malende, the current Kampala Woman MP. She reaffirmed her dedication to defending political detainees and advocating for traders in Kampala, whom she claims are struggling under heavy taxation.

Zahara Maala Luyirika, the Speaker of the Kampala Capital City Authority and a challenger for Malende’s seat, pointed to her deep understanding of city governance. She committed to lobbying for increased financial support for Kampala if selected as the NUP flagbearer.

Other candidates vetted from the Kampala region included Roy Ssembogga (Kawempe South), who is contesting against Fred Nyanzi elder brother to party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alongside Elias Luyimbaazi Nalukoola (Kawempe North), David Musiri (Makindye West), and David Lewis Rubongoya (Kampala Central). Aspirants from regions such as Ankole and Acholi were also assessed.

The vetting process is set to continue tomorrow, with hopefuls from Greater Masaka, Lango, and Tooro expected to participate.

Comments

comments