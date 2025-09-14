Maj Gen Sabiiti Out of Danger After Road Crash in Lwengo

Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi is no longer in danger following a serious road accident that occurred yesterday in Lwengo District, traffic police stated. The incident happened as he was returning from a traditional wedding ceremony. Gen Sabiiti currently oversees the country’s military industrial complex.

Traffic Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Michael Kananura, confirmed that the General’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck transporting cattle. “We’re still gathering information about the crash and we have been informed it was a crash involving the General’s vehicle and a truck carrying cattle,” SP Kananura stated.

Reports suggest that Gen Sabiiti was evacuated by a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) helicopter to Nakasero Hospital in Kampala. The extent of the injuries he sustained during the crash, which occurred on Saturday evening, has not yet been officially disclosed.

SP Kananura said more information would be shared during the Monday press briefing. “I will give details tomorrow but I want to inform you now that the General’s life is out of danger,” he said.

From March 2018 to December 2020, Maj Gen Sabiiti served as Deputy Inspector General of Police, a position he held until he was succeeded by the late Maj Gen Paul Loketch. He currently serves as the General Manager of UPDF industries based in the greater Luweero area.

When asked whether any arrests had been made in connection to the incident, SP Kananura responded: “You cannot arrest anyone before knowing who was in wrong. It is something we’re still investigating.”

Prior to his appointment as Deputy IGP in 2018, Maj Gen Sabiiti was commander of the UPDF Military Police. He had earlier led the Special Forces Command (SFC), which is tasked with the protection of the President, members of the First Family, and vital government installations.

