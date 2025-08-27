CDF Cup Gets Boost as Wazalendo SACCO Donates Sports Equipment

Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (WSACCO) has donated sports uniforms to 20 football and 20 netball teams ahead of the 17th Edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup Tournament, due to kick off in Masaka City.

The tournament, hosted by the Armoured Division, will run from 26 August to 5 September 2025.

Receiving the donation, the Armoured Division Commander, Maj Gen Deus, thanked WSACCO for the support and urged the teams to wear the uniforms with pride, using the competition to build friendship and unity rather than rivalry.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Joint Staff for Formal Education, Sports and Culture, Brig Gen Richard Karemire, also commended WSACCO for the gesture, noting that it had come at the right time. “This is a big boost to our preparations for the 17th edition of the CDF Cup. All teams are set and ready for the tournament, which will be officially opened tomorrow,” Brig Gen Karemire said.

Delivering the gear on behalf of WSACCO, Acting Director of Finance and Administration Lt Col Julius Katanaka said the occasion symbolised both the presentation of sports kits and the reaffirmation of WSACCO’s commitment to games and member development. “Sports have long served as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds and fostering bonds. WSACCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate drives us to empower and uplift the pivotal role sports play in shaping character and discipline by supporting this tournament,” Lt Col Katanaka said.

He added that WSACCO’s investment goes beyond immediate contests on the field to the potential and aspirations of every participant. Also present were WSACCO Corporate Communications Manager, Lt Col John Andrew Kulu, and Lt Col Akasius Mpabaisi, among other guests.

