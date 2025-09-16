Rising HIV Infections Among Youth in Pakwach Raise Alarms

Health officials and community stakeholders in Pakwach District have raised alarms over the growing number of HIV cases among young people aged 10 to 24, with girls being disproportionately affected.

District Biostatistician James Omito reported that HIV cases within this age bracket rose from 4,060 in July 2023/2024 to 6,044 by July 2024/2025, a surge of 1,984 cases over a single year.

The report highlighted varying trends within the younger age groups. Among adolescents aged 10 to 14, HIV cases declined in both genders from 173 to 120 among girls and from 132 to 82 among boys between 2023 and 2024.

In contrast, infections rose significantly among those aged 15 to 19. For girls in this group, cases rose from 1,193 in 2023 to 1,621 in 2024, while boys saw an increase from 1,040 to 1,477. The 20 to 24 age category showed a similarly worrying trend: infections among young women nearly doubled, rising from 994 to 1,977, with male cases also increasing from 528 to 767 during the same period.

Vincent Binega, In-Charge at Pakia Health Centre II in Panyango Sub-County, cautioned that many individuals remain unaware of their HIV status, further endangering the district’s youth.

He linked the rise in infections to multiple factors including poverty, transactional sex, relationships with older partners, lack of discipline, and unemployment, noting that these conditions particularly endanger young girls.

Health professionals and cultural leaders echoed the need for improved parental involvement, stronger moral guidance, and comprehensive sexual education, especially given that youth account for over 55 percent of Pakwach District’s population.

The report also disclosed that among 7,168 health facility deliveries documented in 2024/25, 270 infants were born to HIV-positive mothers, a significant rise from 175 recorded in 2023.

Pakwach District Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Ongiertho, emphasized the strain this trend places on both the government and society, urging collective action to address the causes.

