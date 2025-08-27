Museveni Welcomes Nippon Foundation Delegation, Launches Veterans’ Rehabilitation Center Project

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday hosted a delegation from the Nippon Foundation at State House Entebbe, where he applauded Japan’s long-standing support to Uganda and called for stronger trade ties between the two nations.

The delegation, led by Mr. Isao Iijima, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, and Mr. Takeju Ogata, Chairman of the Nippon Foundation, is in the country to commemorate the launch of a Rehabilitation Centre for veterans in Mubende District.

The Nippon Foundation, Asia’s leading grant-making organisation based in Japan, has contributed USD 500,000 towards the construction of the centre and the provision of equipment to assist soldiers who lost their limbs in combat. The facility will provide physiotherapy, prosthetic support, and rehabilitation services to help veterans rebuild their lives.

Mr. Ogata noted that the Foundation has been active in Uganda for over four decades, working across agriculture, health, and social development. He pledged continued collaboration, particularly in strengthening resilience against climate change and other emerging challenges.

President Museveni commended the Government of Japan and the Nippon Foundation for their consistent cooperation, citing projects such as the construction of the Nile Bridge and support in the road sector as evidence of a “fruitful partnership.”

The President further expressed appreciation to Mr. Iijima for mobilising recent donations from Japanese companies, which included 2,000 sewing machines for veterans and women groups, as well as fire trucks, ambulances, physiotherapy equipment, and prosthetic materials.

“What we need most is for Japan to buy our products. We would like to trade with you, and we also wish that Japan removes taxes from our exports,” Museveni said, urging deeper economic ties between the two countries.

The Rehabilitation Centre in Mubende is a joint initiative of the Nippon Foundation and the Government of Japan, working alongside Uganda to support veterans and their families. The facility is expected to serve as a symbol of friendship between Uganda and Japan while contributing to national efforts to reintegrate former soldiers into productive livelihoods

