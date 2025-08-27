Excitement Builds as 17th Edition of CDF Cup Launches in Masaka

Maj-Gen-David-Simbwa-launching-17th-edition-of-Cdf-Cup-at-masaka-secondary-school

The 17th edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup Tournament has kicked off in Masaka, bringing together 20 teams from various units of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

The annual competition will feature football, netball, range shooting, and other sporting activities under the theme: “Enhancing Physical Fitness, Combat Readiness, and Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Through Sports.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Masaka Secondary School, Maj Gen David Isimbwa, the Deputy Commander of the Air Force, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, said the tournament underscores the importance of fitness and teamwork in the military. “Physical fitness is a cornerstone of military readiness. Sports provide an avenue not only to maintain health and discipline but also to foster teamwork and resilience,” Maj Gen Isimbwa said.

He added that by embracing sports, the UPDF is “investing in a healthier, stronger, and more combat-ready force that can effectively serve and defend the nation.”

He hailed the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his commitment to the welfare and fitness of the troops.

The Commander Armoured Division, Maj Gen Deus Sande, described the event as a demonstration of unity within the UPDF. “These activities showcase the shared values of teamwork, discipline, resilience, and mutual respect,” he said.

The Joint Staff Formal Education, Sports and Culture, Brig Gen Richard Karemire, said the tournament is meant to instil physical and mental discipline, promote talent, and strengthen the culture of fitness across the Force.

The opening ceremony was attended by division commanders, senior and junior officers, regional police leaders, government officials, and representatives from Wazalendo SACCO, among other guests.

