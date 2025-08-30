MTN Uganda Launches Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge to Empower Youth in Climate Solutions

MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge and WWF Uganda Country Director Ivan Tumuhimbise seal their partnership with a handshake at the launch of the Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge.

MTN Uganda has officially launched the Pachi Panda Innovation Challenge in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting young Ugandans in developing innovative business solutions that tackle challenges in food, energy, and water security.

The programme, which began in Zambia in 2022 and has since expanded to Cameroon, Nigeria, and South Africa, marks its debut in Uganda, making the country the fifth African nation to adopt the scheme. The launch event also saw MTN Uganda formalize its partnership with WWF through the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

“The connected life we aspire to offer is only possible on a planet that is healthy, sustainable, and protected for future generations,” said MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge during the launch. She added, “With the Pachi Panda Challenge, we are calling on young Ugandans to step forward with innovative solutions that will help us Plant, Protect, and Provide for generations to come.”

Uganda faces mounting climate pressures, resource scarcity, and food insecurity, particularly in its agriculture sector—the country’s largest employer—which remains vulnerable to erratic rainfall and prolonged droughts. The challenge seeks to leverage the creativity and ingenuity of youth to address these interconnected food-energy-water challenges.

The 2025 competition targets youth aged 18 to 35, including university students and youth-led SMEs. Winners will receive cash prizes of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000, alongside incubation and mentorship support, with top performers advancing to the continental finals in early 2026.

“The climate crisis is a present danger affecting everyone. We believe that the most effective solutions come from those who will inherit the planet,” said Ivan Tumuhimbise, WWF Uganda Country Director.

MTN Uganda emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s Vision 2040 framework, which promotes sustainable industrialization, environmental protection, and inclusive economic growth. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Applications for the challenge are open online through the official Pachi Panda Challenge portal until 30 November 2025.

Through this initiative, MTN Uganda seeks to combine innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment, positioning young innovators at the forefront of tackling Uganda’s climate and environmental challenges, while contributing to a more sustainable future for Africa.

