Uganda, Germany Partner to Rehabilitate Roads and Markets in Northern Uganda

The Ministry of Local Government has begun implementing road and market rehabilitation projects in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions under the Rural Development and Food Security in Northern Uganda (RUDSEC) program.

This five-year initiative, financed by KfW Development Bank with €28 million (about sh115.2 billion), aims to upgrade 1,700 kilometers of roads in nine districts; Lamwo, Pader, and Agago in Acholi; Lira, Oyam, and Dokolo in Lango; and Soroti, Serere, and Kaberamaido in Teso.

Markets slated for renovation include Amach in Lira, Minakulu in Oyam, and Katine, Aswa, Abone, Arum, Oliga, Padibe, and Oriamo. Recently, a joint team comprising officials from the Ministries of Local Government and Works and Transport, district leaders, technical staff, and KfW representatives inspected the 16.3km Barr–Amach Town Council road in Lira District, one of the roads prioritized for rehabilitation.

According to Paul Kasule Mukasa, Head of the RUDSEC Project, the program is designed to enhance food security and improve household incomes. The works will be carried out in two stages, with construction of about 140 kilometers of roads in the first phase expected to kick off in March next year. However, Fredrick Were Higenyi, Team Leader of the Implementation Support Consultant, clarified that full-scale works will begin in March 2026.

For years, the Barr–Amach road, especially the stretch at Ariti swamp, has remained nearly impassable. Lira District Engineer Geoffrey Ongala explained that the district has only managed short-term fixes, noting that culverts lying unused at the swamp have not yet been installed. He emphasized that once the road is rehabilitated, farmers, particularly rice growers from the Itek-Okile cooperative, will benefit from easier market access.

“Once rehabilitated, farmers will be able to transport their produce to Abim, and to the Amach market which attracts traders from as far as South Sudan,” Ongala remarked. Local residents added that the poor condition of the road has disrupted children’s education, delayed access to healthcare for expectant mothers, and left farmers cut off from buyers.

In Dokolo District, however, the proposed rehabilitation of the Alik–Alenyi road faces uncertainty after rising water levels from Lake Kwania were found to threaten its durability. District Chairperson James Otoo Apili proposed an alternative route, but the KfW team declined the suggestion.

The RUDSEC project is part of a cooperation agreement between Uganda and Germany, overseen by the Ministry of Local Government with technical backing from the Ministry of Works and Transport.‍

