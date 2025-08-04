CHAN2024: Guinea Eye Fast Start Against Familiar Foes Niger

Coach Harouna Doula is clear on his mission: start strong and make history.

As Niger prepares to face Guinea in their opening match of Group C at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The two West African neighbours meet in Kampala on Monday in a clash rich in history, tactical intrigue, and personal ambition.

“We’re going to approach this match with great seriousness because it’s crucial to start well and secure a win,” said Doula.

“We want to go far in this competition and make history.”

His opposite number, Guinea’s Kanfory “Lappé” Bangoura, shares similar aspirations.

“We came determined for this competition, aiming to start well. We’ll do everything to win this match and go far.”

A rivalry defined by balance and ambition

Niger and Guinea have faced off three times since 2012 in official competitions, and the record between them is perfectly balanced: one win each and a draw.

Their most recent meeting in CHAN came in 2016, ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw in Rwanda.

Niger led twice in that match, only for Guinea to equalise each time, underlining the fine margins that often separate the two sides.

In this latest instalment, the setting is different but the stakes remain familiar.

For Niger, it’s a chance to cement their upward trajectory after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition. For Guinea, semi-finalists in 2020, it’s another opportunity to validate their growing pedigree in the tournament.

Tactical contrasts: Possession vs pragmatism

Monday’s encounter is expected to hinge on a midfield battle between Guinea’s controlled possession and Niger’s reactive counter-attacking style.

Guinea, led by Horoya AC duo Morlaye Sylla and Yakhouba Gnagna Barry, bring a fluid, patient build-up approach. Sylla’s playmaking from deep and Barry’s incisive runs make them a constant threat.

Niger, meanwhile, is likely to rely on tactical discipline and defensive solidity. With creative midfielder Moussa Issa Djibrilla and veteran forward Amadou Wonkoye in their ranks, they aim to absorb pressure and strike on the break.

“Our team is young, experienced, and motivated to write its own history,” said Niger captain Mohamed Abdourahmane.

“We had a quality training camp in Niamey and Douala, identified our strengths and worked on our weaknesses.”

Recent CHAN records offer perspective

Both teams bring significant CHAN experience into this campaign.

Niger are featuring in their fifth CHAN finals and are appearing in back-to-back editions for the first time. Their best finish came in 2022, when they defeated Ghana and Cameroon to reach the semi-finals, before losing to Algeria and Madagascar. Monday’s match will be their 15th at the tournament.

However, they arrive on a two-match losing streak at CHAN. A third straight defeat would mark an unwanted first in their history. Notably, they have scored in all four of their CHAN matches against West African teams, including their 2-2 draw with Guinea in 2016.

Guinea, on the other hand, are enjoying a more consistent recent run. They are unbeaten in open play in their last seven CHAN matches, dating back to a group-stage loss to Morocco in 2018. Their CHAN resume includes a third-place finish in 2020 and a semi-final appearance in 2016.

“The training sessions have gone very well, we’re ready and we’re here to make history,” said Guinea defender Ousmane Dramé. “We want the three points to reassure our supporters and start our journey.”

Set-pieces and structure could be decisive

With both teams organised and defensively sound, moments of individual brilliance or lapses in concentration could determine the outcome.

Niger’s set-piece strength was evident in their qualification campaign, where they defeated Togo on away goals. Guinea, in contrast, qualified with flair—beating Guinea-Bissau 6-2 on aggregate in the WAFU Zone A qualifiers.

Guinea also enters with a slight historical edge in CHAN openers, having won one and drawn one of their last three. Niger, meanwhile, has only one opening day win to their name—a 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in 2011.

New stars ready to emerge

Much of the spotlight will be on familiar names like Barry and Sylla for Guinea or Wonkoye and Djibrilla for Niger. But both sides feature emerging talents hoping to make a name for themselves.

Coach Doula’s tactical flexibility could also be a factor. In the 2022 edition, Niger surprised many with their quick, disciplined transitions. If they can reproduce that form, they stand a real chance of upsetting a Guinea team considered one of the group’s favourites.

“We came determined, and our goal is to make a strong start,” Doula added.

“We know the history is balanced, but both sides bring new generations. It will be an interesting match.”

The stakes: Early momentum in a tricky group

Group C is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the tournament, with Uganda, Algeria and South Africa also in the mix. A win for either side on Monday will be a massive step toward quarter-final qualification.

The match will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, one of the key venues for CHAN PAMOJA 2024, which is jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Both teams are confident, well-drilled, and motivated by past achievements and future possibilities. If history is anything to go by, fans should expect a close, tactical contest that may not be decided until the final whistle.

“We feel the support of Niger’s people and are proud to represent our colours,” said Abdourahmane. “We are ready and confident to win.”

