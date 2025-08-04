CHAN: Kenya Seal Historic Win Over Two-Time Champions DR Congo in CHAN Bow

Kenya marked their long-awaited debut at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a statement 1-0 victory over two-time champions DR Congo at a sold-out Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Sunday.

Austin Odhiambo’s first-half strike proved decisive in a tightly-contested Group A opener that saw the hosts overcome a nervy start and assert their place on the continental stage in front of an electric home crowd.

The TotalEnergies CHAN is a biennial tournament exclusively reserved for players who compete in their country’s domestic leagues, offering a platform for emerging local talents to shine—and Kenya’s new generation did not disappoint.

After a disallowed goal for DR Congo in the fifth minute—Jephté Kitambala’s strike ruled out for offside following a VAR review—Kenya settled into the match, buoyed by vocal support from 60,000 fans in the stands.

Despite DR Congo dominating early possession, the hosts remained disciplined and grew into the game.

The breakthrough came just before the break when Odhiambo latched onto a pass from David Sakwa in the 45+2 minute, coolly guiding a left-footed shot into the bottom corner beyond Brudel Efonge.

It was a goal that lifted the roof off the stadium and symbolised a changing of the guard—Kenya, making their CHAN finals debut, had taken the lead against one of the tournament’s most successful sides.

DR Congo, who had failed to score in the 2022 edition and were determined to rewrite the script under Otis Ngoma, pushed for an equaliser in the second half.

They dominated set-pieces and came close through headers from Jonathan Mokonzi and Kitambala, but Kenya’s defence held firm.

Goalkeeper Byrne Omondi made a crucial save in the 59th minute, tipping Heltone Kayembe’s powerful drive over the bar, while defenders Sylvester Owino and Alphonce Omija repelled a late barrage of Congolese corners.

Kenya’s head coach Benni McCarthy made a series of tactical substitutions to shore up the midfield and protect the lead, introducing the likes of Mike Kibwage and Marvin Nabwire to steady the team in the final 15 minutes.

Seven minutes of stoppage time tested Kenyan nerves, but the hosts held on to register a memorable first-ever CHAN victory, becoming only the third debutant nation to win their opening match in the tournament’s history.

For DR Congo, the defeat extends their winless run in the competition to five matches, leaving them with plenty to do in their remaining Group A fixtures.

Kenya next face Angola on Thursday, while DR Congo will seek redemption against Morocco.

Source: CAF Oline

