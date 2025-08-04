Home Advantage at Stake: Uganda vs Algeria as the Cranes Eye CHAN Milestone

Uganda head coach Morley Byekwaso says his side will draw strength from home support as they begin their TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 campaign with a high-stakes clash against Algeria at the Mandela National Stadium on Monday.

The fixture is the highlight opener for Group C, one of the tournament’s most competitive groups which also includes Niger and South Africa.

For Uganda, who have qualified for a record seventh consecutive CHAN finals, the time has come to break their group-stage barrier and chase greater ambitions in front of a passionate home crowd.

“Playing in front of our supporters gives us confidence and we are determined not to let them down,” Byekwaso said. “As hosts, we must give our best, knowing the fans are behind us. Fortunately, we have no injury concerns and everyone is available. We’re in a tough group and must manage each match wisely. We will give our best.”

Cranes carry burden of history, but aim for lift-off

Despite their consistent presence at CHAN since 2011, Uganda have never progressed beyond the group phase—a statistic the Cranes are eager to rewrite.

Their record in opening matches stands at one win, two losses, and three draws. Their sole win came against Burkina Faso in 2014, while losses to Algeria (2011) and Zambia (2018) underscore the challenge they face.

This encounter will also mark their fourth CHAN clash against North African opposition. Past meetings—against Algeria (2-0 loss in 2011) and Morocco (3-1 loss in 2014, 5-2 loss in 2020)—have left them without a win.

Yet the team remains confident. Captain Allan Okello believes Uganda are ready to rise to the occasion.

“As captain and a player, I feel the responsibility. We need to secure a good result. We want to play as a team and show our commitment. Algeria have skilful and quality players. I believe we are ready to give our best.”

With local talents from SC Villa and KCCA FC at the core of the squad, Uganda will rely on gifted 18-year-old winger Travis Mutyaba and experienced centre-back Gift Fred to lead their respective lines. Former national team goalkeeper Dennis Onyango also joins the coaching staff, bringing elite tournament experience and guidance to the technical bench.

Algeria: Calm, focused, and built to challenge

On the other side of the pitch, Algeria arrive in Kampala as clear contenders, having reached the CHAN 2022 final without conceding a single goal.

Coach Madjid Bougherra has retained a strong core from that squad, including top scorer Aimen Mahious and influential captain Zineddine Belaïd, while reinforcing with new local talents.

“Uganda is a welcoming country and it’s good to be here, with excellent conditions created for the tournament,” Bougherra said ahead of the match. “The pressure is on Uganda as hosts, but we are also here to compete at the highest level. I recognise that all participants have quality and any team can win. My team is motivated and prepared for this challenge.”

Algeria’s strength lies in their organisation and tactical discipline. With a solid backline, a creative midfield engine in Ahmed Kendouci, and consistent control in possession, the North Africans are expected to try and dominate from the outset.

Midfielder Ayoub Ghezzala echoed the team’s intent: “We came to this competition to approach every match with seriousness. Our main objective is to win every game, and we will give our utmost to achieve that. Uganda is a solid side, and we expect a strong game from both teams. God willing, we’ll be at our best.”

Match History: Familiar foes, different setting

This will be the second meeting between Uganda and Algeria at CHAN, the last being in their tournament debuts in 2011. In that encounter, Algeria ran out 2-0 winners, with Abdelmoumene Djabou and El Hilal Soudani on the scoresheet in Khartoum.

Since then, Algeria have continued to enjoy success in direct encounters, with recent victories over Uganda in both AFCON and World Cup qualifying campaigns. Uganda will be hoping that the atmosphere in Kampala inspires a change in fortunes.

Algeria’s CHAN record further underscores their credentials. Across 12 CHAN matches, they’ve lost just once in open play (to Sudan in 2011), kept nine clean sheets, and scored 14 goals.

At the 2022 edition, Algeria won all three group matches by identical 1-0 scorelines (vs Libya, Ethiopia, Sudan), eliminated Ivory Coast and Niger in the knockouts, and fell only to Senegal on penalties in the final.

Tactical outlook: Cagey opener with fine margins

Uganda are likely to adopt a compact shape, defending deep and trying to exploit transitions through speed on the wings. With the likes of Mutyaba offering explosive pace and technical ability, the Cranes could pose problems on the counter.

Algeria, conversely, will aim to control the tempo, rotate possession across midfield, and unlock Uganda’s backline with creative play. Mahious remains their most lethal weapon in the box, while Kendouci and Belaïd bring balance between attack and defence.

Set-pieces, mental composure, and defensive organisation could be the difference-makers in what promises to be a tightly contested affair.

What’s at stake

A win in the opening match could prove pivotal in Group C, where only two teams progress. With Niger and South Africa also in the mix, dropping points early could leave little margin for error.

Both coaches have stressed the importance of focus and execution. Uganda will count on home advantage to carry them over the line, while Algeria’s experience could prove decisive in crucial moments.

Regardless of the outcome, Uganda vs Algeria is set to be one of the defining fixtures of the CHAN 2024 group stage—combining tradition, talent, and tactical intrigue in front of an expectant Kampala crowd.

Source: CAF Online

