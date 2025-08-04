Nigeria Crowned Queens of African Basketball Again with Fifth Straight Women’s AfroBasket Title

The Palais des Sports de Treichville roared with energy Sunday night as Nigeria’s D’Tigress once again cemented their dominance on the continent, defeating Mali 78–64 to claim their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

Fueled by the brilliance of Ezinne Kalu and tournament MVP Amy Okonkwo, Nigeria overcame a determined Malian side in a thrilling rematch of the 2021 final. The victory not only secured Nigeria’s status as Africa’s basketball powerhouse but also booked them a direct ticket to the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany.

The contest lived up to its billing, with Mali storming out strong and controlling much of the first half behind the inspired play of Sika Koné. But after a deadlocked 41-41 halftime, Nigeria found another gear. Okonkwo’s three-pointer early in the third quarter gave Nigeria a lead they would never relinquish.

Nigeria players flash the W and 5 fingers for five consecutive titles | Credit: FIBA

Despite a fierce full-court press by Mali and a fourth-quarter surge that narrowed the gap to just four points, Nigeria responded with the poise of champions. Kalu and Okonkwo hit clutch shots while Promise Amukamara, Victoria Macaulay, and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah brought composure in the paint and on defense.

Promise Amukamara and Ezinne Kalu Credit: FIBA Amy Okonkwo Credit: FIBA

“This was a team victory,” said Okonkwo after the game. “Mali gave us a tough battle, but we stayed composed and trusted each other.”

Kalu led all scorers with 20 points, while Okonkwo added 19 in a near-flawless shooting display. Koné’s heroic performance for Mali, including a tireless two-way effort, couldn’t deliver her side’s first title since 2007.

The win extends Nigeria’s incredible unbeaten streak in AfroBasket competition to 29 games — their last loss coming a decade ago in a 71–70 semifinal thriller against hosts Cameroon in 2015.

All four semifinalists — Nigeria, Mali, South Sudan, and Senegal — have earned spots in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournaments, further highlighting the rise of women’s basketball across the continent.

All-Star 5: Sika Kone, Amy Okonkwo, Jane Asinde, Delicia Washington, and Cierra Dillard Credit: FIBA

Okonkwo was deservedly named tournament MVP and led the All-Star Five, which also featured Senegal’s Cierra Dillard, South Sudan’s Delicia Washington, Mali’s Sika Koné, and Uganda’s inspirational captain Jane Asinde — a proud moment for Ugandan basketball.

With this victory, Nigeria not only added to their trophy cabinet but reaffirmed their place at the summit of African women’s basketball. The road now leads to Berlin, where D’Tigress will aim to shine on the global stage once more.

