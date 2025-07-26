Liverpool Beaten by AC Milan as Florian Wirtz Makes First appearance

Reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool began their pre-season tour of Asia with an unexpected 4-2 loss to AC Milan.

During his debut, Florian Wirtz looked electric with every touch, and Rio Ngumoha gave fans a real glimpse of the exciting talent he could become. Add Dominik Szoboszlai to the mix, and the first half had plenty of moments to get Liverpool supporters buzzing.

The second half saw the tempo drop a bit, but it was still great to see players like Cody Gakpo get some solid minutes under their belt.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were left out of the lineup as uncertainty surrounding their futures continues. Bayern Munich remain keen on Diaz, while Nunez continues to attract attention from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

While rumors linking Liverpool with a record-breaking move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak are circulating, more additions to the attacking lineup remain possible this transfer window.

What’s becoming increasingly evident, however, is that Wirtz will be a valuable addition to the squad.

