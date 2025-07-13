Sports
Liverpool Retires Jersey Number 20 In Honour of Diogo Jota
It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process – and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool Football Club’s number 20.
After consultation with his wife, Rute, and family, the club can announce the squad number will be retired in honour and memory of Diogo across all levels, including LFC Women and Academy.
The move is recognition of not only the immeasurable contribution our lad from Portugal made to the Reds’ on-pitch successes over the last five years, but also the profound personal impact he had on his teammates, colleagues and supporters and the everlasting connections he built with them.
“As a club, we were all acutely aware of the sentiment of our supporters – and we felt exactly the same way,” said Michael Edwards, FSG CEO of Football.
“It was vitally important to us to involve Diogo’s wife, Rute, and his family in the decision and to ensure they were the first to know of our intention.
“I believe this is the first time in Liverpool Football Club’s history that such an honour has been bestowed upon an individual. Therefore, we can say this is a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person.
“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten.
“Diogo joined us in 2020, he won us number 20, and he wore – with honour, distinction and affection – the number 20.
“As far as Liverpool Football Club is concerned, he will be forever our number 20.”
What Jota meant – and continues to mean – to teammates, colleagues and supporters has been evident in the tributes that have followed since he and his brother, André, passed away.
He was not only an outstanding footballer, he was also an outstanding human being.
The shock and grief of his passing will continue to be felt for a long time to come and the club stands alongside and sends love to Rute, his three children, his parents and the rest of his – and André’s – family and friends.
Billy Hogan, John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon collectively added: “The fact that in the long and storied history of our club this honour has never previously been bestowed shows the significance of Diogo to Liverpool Football Club.
“His memory and contribution will be immortalised by his association with the number 20.
“Our love goes to Rute, his three beautiful children and his family as they continue to grieve the loss of Diogo and André.”
Diogo Jota. Our lad is from Portugal.
Forever our number 20.