Kiplimo and Cheptegei win Gold and Bronze

Kiplimo and Cheptegei win Gold and Bronze

Kiplimo crosses the finish line after winning the Bathurst World Cross country championship


Ugandans Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei won Gold and Bronze medals respectively at the World Cross Country Championships held in Bathurst Australia held on Feb 17.

