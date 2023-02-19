Kiplimo and Cheptegei win Gold and Bronze

More in Sports
Arsenal extend advantage to 8 points with win at Spurs
Arsenal have boosted their advantage for winning their first English premier league title since 2003/04 when...
Liverpool’s worst run in Klopp era leave the Reds scratching for answers
Liverpool’s 3:0 loss to Brighton on Saturday has confined the Reds to their worst period since...
Gareth Bale hangs up his football boots
Wale’s Captain and former Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has shocked the footballing world by announcing...
Pele ‘buried’ in world’s tallest Vertical Cemetery
Brazil’s football legend Pele lived an extraordinary life, and he will be in his afterlife, or...
Argentina are FIFA World Cup 2022 champions
Lionel Messi has finally erased the remaining huddle to claim the crown as the best footballer...
Columnists
Isa Senkumba
Is blood still thicker than water?
October 24, 2022
Isa Senkumba
Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
October 12, 2022
Brian Mukalazi
Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
October 9, 2022
Isa Senkumba
Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
September 7, 2022
Brian Mukalazi
About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
September 6, 2022