MTN Uganda Launches Inaugural Sustainability Report, Commits to Inclusive Growth

MTN Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to building a business model that uplifts communities, protects the environment, and fosters inclusive growth with the launch of its first-ever Sustainability Report. The milestone event, held in Kampala, was graced by government officials, regulators, the diplomatic community, private sector leaders, civil society representatives, and shareholders.

Speaking at the launch, MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge underscored that the report goes beyond being a corporate document, describing it as “an act of transparency, a commitment to accountability, and a promise to create impact that outlives the present moment.”

Mulinge stressed that sustainability is not a peripheral goal but a central business strategy. “Strong businesses only thrive when the communities around them do. A business cannot grow if the environment it depends on is collapsing, or if the people it serves are left behind. Real success is measured not just in profits, but in whether our growth leaves no one behind,” she said.

The Sustainability Report 2024 highlights MTN’s impact, lessons learned, and future commitments in areas such as digital inclusion, financial empowerment, environmental stewardship, and community development. It reflects the telecom giant’s efforts to align its growth with Uganda’s broader socio-economic goals while ensuring accountability to its stakeholders.

Among MTN’s flagship initiatives featured in the report is the ACE Program, which is designed to expand digital and financial inclusion across Uganda. The program particularly focuses on empowering youth and women by equipping them with skills, resources, and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly digitising economy. This aligns with the government’s push toward building an inclusive and sustainable digital economy.

Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, Minister of State for National Guidance, commended MTN Uganda on reaching this milestone. He praised the company for demonstrating leadership in sustainability and pledged the government’s continued support for private sector partnerships that foster innovation, inclusivity, and long-term growth. “Government is committed to working with forward-looking partners like MTN to ensure that no Ugandan is left behind in the journey towards sustainable development,” Hon. Kabbyanga said.

The report also emphasises MTN Uganda’s role in protecting the environment, supporting communities through corporate social investments, and driving shared prosperity. With the growing importance of responsible business practices globally, the company sees sustainability as a way to safeguard the future while unlocking immediate opportunities for Ugandans.

Mulinge closed her remarks by reaffirming MTN’s long-term vision: “Sustainability is about doing today what secures tomorrow: building businesses that uplift while they grow, that protect while they prosper, and that include rather than exclude.”

The launch of the Sustainability Report marks a defining step in MTN Uganda’s journey toward embedding sustainability at the core of its operations. It also sets a new benchmark for corporate accountability and shared value creation in Uganda’s private sector.

