Uganda Showcases Aviation Leadership as UCAA Boss Champions Safety Culture at CANSO Africa Conference

Uganda’s aviation sector is steadily carving out a reputation for excellence in safety management and regulatory leadership, with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) now being recognised as an influential voice in regional aviation policy. This recognition was reinforced at the CANSO Africa Conference, held in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 26–29, 2025, where UCAA’s Director General, Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, made a notable contribution during a high-level panel on “The Role of Leadership in Shaping and Managing Safety Culture.”

The conference, attended by over 100 delegates from across Africa and beyond—including regulators, Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), and industry experts—served as a strategic platform to exchange best practices on advancing aviation safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Uganda’s presence at the event reaffirmed its growing role as a regional leader in aviation oversight and its commitment to aligning with, and helping to shape, global standards.

In his presentation, Mr. Bamwesigye emphasised that cultivating a robust safety culture begins with leadership. He explained that aviation, more than any other sector, demands accountability at the highest levels because even a minor lapse in safety management can lead to severe consequences. He outlined leadership behaviours that reinforce safety, including transparent communication, proactive incident reporting, accountability in decision-making, and the willingness to learn from mistakes.

“Safety culture is not a document that sits on a shelf,” he stressed. “It is a lived commitment that must filter down from the top to the very last person in the system. Whether you are a pilot, an air traffic controller, or part of the ground staff, your actions contribute to safety outcomes. Leadership is the glue that binds all these roles under one shared vision of safe skies.”

Mr. Bamwesigye also highlighted the challenges of building a cohesive safety culture in such a multi-layered industry. Aviation operations require seamless collaboration across multiple players—ranging from airlines, airports, and regulators to international partners. Aligning these diverse stakeholders under a unified safety framework, he noted, requires consistent engagement, strong regulation, and mutual accountability.

Uganda’s Rising Role in Regional Aviation

Beyond the panel, Uganda’s participation in the Nairobi conference was symbolic of its increasing influence in African aviation governance. UCAA has in recent years expanded its oversight capacity, enhanced air navigation systems, and prioritised international cooperation to strengthen safety oversight. Uganda’s input into global conversations around safety positions it as a country that not only meets International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards but also contributes to shaping future frameworks.

By presenting its perspectives in front of African and global stakeholders, the UCAA demonstrated its readiness to act as a benchmark for aviation safety management in the region. This visibility also builds confidence among international airlines and investors, making Uganda a more attractive destination for air traffic expansion and aviation-related investments.

The CANSO Africa Conference concluded with a renewed commitment by African states to deepen collaboration on safety, innovation, and resilience in aviation. Uganda’s role at the event, particularly through Mr. Bamwesigye’s contribution, showcased a nation not just following best practices but actively helping to define them.

In positioning itself as a hub of safety excellence, Uganda sends a strong message: its aviation sector is professionally managed, internationally credible, and prepared for growth. This trajectory is vital not only for attracting foreign carriers but also for ensuring that air travel remains a safe and reliable driver of economic development across the country

