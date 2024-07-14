Ex President Donald Trump narrowly survives assassination

Former US President Donald Trump has survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Police identified the shooter as a 20-year old white male by the names of Thomas Matthew Crooks, after his DNA was taken by the FBI.

Initial reports don’t reveal the motive of the shooter but investigations are ongoing.

Former President Trump, who is running again for president in November, escaped with minor injuries.

The police say that Trump’s ear was hit by a bullet and blood was visible on his cheek before be was whisked away by his Secret Service protection. He was released by the hospital to return home after receiving treatment.

The gunman was later shot dead by the secret service.

Police also revealed that one person was shot dead, and two critically injured during the chaos.

Initial testimonies so far suggest that vigilance on the part of the crowd largely helped to cause panic as on the part of the shooter. perhaps explaining why he could have missed his target.

Witnesses have told the BBC that they saw a man with a rifle crawling on the top of a building nearby.

Videos show people shouting after identifying the man with a gun

