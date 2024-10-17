Census Blunders: Government should crack the whip on professional negligence

Uganda’s National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) is facing significant backlash after admitting to errors in the final census report, particularly concerning the representation of religious and tribal indicators. Executive Director Chris Mukiza stated that these mistakes are simply human. However, this explanation has done little to alleviate public frustration.

The Census 2024 was predominantly funded by the Government of Uganda, which contributed UGX 328.74 billion, accounting for 99% of the total budget. In contrast, contributions from development partners, including UNHCR, UNDP, and UNFPA, amounted to only UGX18.5 billion, representing a mere 1% of the funding. Given this substantial investment of taxpayer money, expectations for an accurate and reliable demographic count were understandably high, especially as this data is critical for guiding resource allocation and policy-making.

However, the acknowledgment of inaccuracies has left many communities feeling overlooked and misrepresented. The financial burden of correcting and reissuing flawed data may further strain public resources, raising concerns about the effective use of tax contributions.

Many argue that funds wasted on this flawed census could have been better utilized to address the country’s escalating debt crisis or to deliver essential services such as healthcare and education, rather than focusing on inaccuracies in population statistics.

Public trust in the entire census report has been shaken. Many citizens worry that if such glaring errors have been revealed, other undisclosed inaccuracies may exist within the data, undermining its reliability. Leaders from various tribes have expressed their concerns, stating, “We feel invisible in this report. Accurate data is essential for advocating for our community’s needs.”

To restore confidence, it is essential for oversight agencies like the OAG to conduct thorough audits of the census process to ensure that all aspects were implemented as planned. This will not only enhance the credibility of the results but also reassure the public that their tax money has been well spent.

When investigations discover that relevant individuals were negligent or incompetent, disciplinary measures, should be enforced against those individuals as provided for by the law, and other regulations such as the Public service standing orders.

To further ensure accountability and transparency, UBOS and all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) utilizing taxpayer funds should:.

Establish Accountability Structures: Designate specific individuals or committees to oversee project implementation and address inaccuracies. Enhance Transparency: Release detailed reports on methodologies, findings, funding, and corrective actions taken to improve operations. Strengthen Community Engagement: Involve local communities and stakeholders in planning and decision-making processes to address their needs. Implement Feedback Mechanisms and Training: Create channels for citizen input and invest in ongoing staff training to improve skills and service delivery.

Moving forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders (government bodies, civil society, and the public) to prioritize transparency and accountability across all operations involving public resources. Ensuring accurate representation and effective service delivery is vital for fostering trust and addressing the needs of all communities. By embracing these principles, we can build a society where every voice is heard and every community is valued.

Ms. Nakaweesa Catherene, is a Research Associate with Uganda Debt Network

