Economy
UBOS Survey Report 2023/24; Poverty Rate Drops to 16.1 Per cent
The national poverty rate in Uganda has decreased from 20.3% in the 2019/20 survey to 16.1% in the latest Uganda National Household Survey (UNHS) 2023/24 report. The findings were officially unveiled today by the State Minister for Planning, Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, at a launch event held at Hotel Africana in Kampala.
The comprehensive report, prepared by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), offers crucial insights into the socio-economic landscape of the country. It delves into various aspects of the population’s well-being, including income levels, education, health, employment, housing conditions, and overall living standards.
Speaking at the launch, Minister Lugoloobi emphasized the critical role of data in effective governance and national development. “Evidence-based planning is the backbone of governance,” he stated, highlighting that the National Development Plan IV (NDPIV) is firmly rooted in reliable and policy-relevant data provided by surveys like the UNHS.
Hon. Lugoloobi reiterated the Government of Uganda’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2040. A key objective of this vision is to transition 33% of Ugandans from subsistence farming to a money economy. He further noted that the availability of dependable data has enabled the government to effectively integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the national development frameworks.
“Let this data guide actions, strengthen our partnerships, and energize our commitment to equitable and inclusive growth,” the Minister urged stakeholders present at the launch.
The UNHS 2023/24 involved a survey of 17,350 households drawn from 1,735 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country. This latest report marks the 8th in the series of household surveys conducted by UBOS since 1999, providing a valuable longitudinal perspective on the nation’s progress.
Meanwhile, the significant reduction in the national poverty rate signals positive strides in Uganda’s development efforts. The detailed findings of the UNHS 2023/24 are expected to inform policy decisions and interventions aimed at further improving the livelihoods and well-being of all Ugandans.