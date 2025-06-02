Tech and Communication
Uganda Bureau of Statistics Benchmarks with Hong Kong to Enhance AI and Statistical Governance
The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has concluded a pivotal benchmarking visit to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, aimed at significantly advancing its capabilities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration and statistical governance. The delegation, led by Chief Statistician and Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza, sought to glean insights from a globally recognised statistical institution to bolster Uganda’s data infrastructure.
Dr. Mukiza underscored the critical role of emerging AI solutions in ensuring the efficiency, timeliness, and stringent quality control of statistical production. He highlighted Uganda’s commendable strides in embedding AI throughout its data collection value chain, particularly citing the successful deployment of Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) devices during the recent National Population and Housing Census.
The May 2024 census, which enumerated Uganda’s total population at 45.9 million, enabled UBOS to release its main Census Report within a remarkable six months, a substantial improvement over previous census cycles. This timely data is now instrumental in informing the strategic rollout of the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) and the Parish Development Model, Uganda’s comprehensive national poverty alleviation strategy.
During the benchmarking tour, UBOS engaged in a robust exchange of experiences and best practices with its Hong Kong counterparts. Key areas of focus included labour statistics, harmonisation of administrative data, efficient census management, and effective communication of statistical findings. The Hong Kong team lauded UBOS for its commitment to maintaining high statistical standards and its proactive approach to institutional knowledge sharing.
Dr. Albert Byamugisha, Chairman of the UBOS Board, further emphasised the indispensable role of robust corporate governance in ensuring the production of high-quality data. Both agencies solidified their commitment to initiating future collaborations in crucial technical domains, with a particular emphasis on streamlining and harmonising administrative data systems.
This strategic benchmarking visit has not only fortified UBOS’s institutional linkages with one of Asia’s most advanced statistical agencies but has also unequivocally underscored its dedication to innovation, continuous learning, and the adoption of global best practices.
Armed with invaluable insights from Hong Kong, UBOS is now even better positioned to elevate Uganda’s statistical systems to international benchmarks, ensuring that accurate and timely data remains the cornerstone of national development planning and evidence-based policy-making.